Rob Lowe Dresses as Tiger King, Says Stay Tuned for Adaptation With Ryan Murphy

Netflix’s Tiger King has grown into a genuine phenomenon in recent weeks, with viewers becoming enthralled by its stranger-than-fiction story. The documentary series has a pretty fascinating array of characters, which has led to some “fan casting” their ideal actors and actresses to dramatize the story. While there is at least one miniseries in the works that will bring the story to life, it looks like Rob Lowe is definitely throwing his hat in the ring. Over the weekend, Lowe took to Instagram to share photos of himself cosplaying as Joe Exotic, one of the key players in the Tiger King saga. In the caption, Lowe provides an “update” that he and Ryan Murphy are developing their own take on the story, and tells fans to “Stay tuned!”

While there is absolutely no indication if Lowe is serious or joking, it is easy to picture Lowe and Murphy dramatizing the Tiger King story. The saga – and particularly, Joe Exotic’s arrest for hiring a hitman to assassinate his rival, Carole Baskins – does feel like something that would be a fit for Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology. The series has already adapted the O.J. Simpson trial, the assassination of Gianni Versace, and is set to take on the impeachment of Bill Clinton with its third season later this year. Plus, Murphy and Lowe are already working together on the hit series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The topic of a Tiger King adaptation has taken over the Internet as of late, with people trying to concoct their perfect all-star cast for adapting the story. For Joe Exotic in particular, the popular possibilities have ranged from Michael Keaton to Sam Rockwell to Dax Shepard. But according to Tiger King co-director Rebecca Chaiklin, Joe has a specific duo of people in mind to portray him.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” Chaiklin said in a recent interview. “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt’.”

