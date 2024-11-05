Netflix Announces Another One of Its Most Popular Shows Is Ending

Netflix has several popular shows that either just ended, or are coming to a close in the near future. Hits like Umbrella Academy, Sweet Tooth, and Vikings: Valhalla all finished their runs earlier this year. Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Squid Game, and even more are ending with their upcoming seasons. Some of the streamer’s biggest shows are on their way out, and Netflix added another one to the pile this week.

Outer Banks, which is currently in the middle of its fourth season, is officially coming to an end. Netflix announced on Monday that Outer Banks was renewed for a fifth season, which will be the show’s last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike other Netflix shows that have been cancelled in their early seasons, the conclusion of Outer Banks appears to be a creative one. Co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in the press release that Outer Banks was always conceived to be a five-season story, so the upcoming fifth installment of the show will conclude the tale they set out to tell.

You can read the full letter from the Outer Banks creators below.

“Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship. At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away.

“The fourth season was our longest and hardest — but most rewarding — to produce. The season ends with a a feature length episode which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way. Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned figure years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

While Season 5 of Outer Banks has been given the green light, there is still more of Season 4 to enjoy. The second half of Season 4 is being released on November 7th, which will include the feature-length season finale the creators teased in their letter.