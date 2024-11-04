Squid Game Creator Shares Promising Update on Final Season (& Why It’s Ending So Soon)

Squid Game is gearing up for a major comeback to Netflix later this year, and the creator behind it all opened up about why the massively popular series will be ending with its third season next year. It was surprisingly announced earlier this Summer that not only would Squid Game Season 2 make its way to Netflix later this December, but that the Netflix series would also be returning for a third and final season some time next year. The decision to end the series at the peak of its popularity certainly is surprising, but the original creator behind it all actually explained the decision came because it just felt natural to end it.

Squid Game Season 2 will be premiering this December, and during a For Your Consideration awards event over the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter asked Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk about the decision to end the series after Season 3. First revealing the promising update on the final episodes that the creator is now “nearly done with the editing portion of season three,” Dong-hyuk then went on to explain that it felt like the end of the story seemed natural with the end of the third season and that he doesn’t feel like there are more stories to tell.

Why Squid Game Is Ending

When asked about returning for new episodes after the first season, Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about all of the pressure in doing so, “Of course I felt a certain amount of pressure because I knew that there was a huge amount of anticipation out there, and honestly when I was creating season one I didn’t plan in any detail that there would be a second season,” Hwang stated. But noted that even with that pressure, he had an idea for where to take Gi-Hun’s story in a second and third season.

“However, I did have something in mind that if there were to ever be a second season, I had this idea of what story I would tell; I thought it would be the story of Gi-hun turning away from where he was at the end of season one and going back into the games in order to put a stop to the game.” Dong-hyuk then noted that “throughout seasons two and three, it’s going to be about that very journey by Gi-hun that you’re going to be following,” both physically and emotionally.” But as for the third and final season, Gi-Hun’s story will be reaching its natural end.

Squid Game Season 3 Tells the Final Story

“When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of season three, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale,” Dong-hyuk continued. “I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here.”

Squid Game’s first season took years to actually make its official debut on screens, and thus it was surprising to see that the creator was able to craft a way to continue the story with two more seasons. But it seems that the story will be coming to an end on his terms rather than Netflix or another outside entity cutting it short before it could reach that grand finale. This also means that there’s likely going to be a build leading into the final season next year, and we’ll soon see how the end begins when Squid Game Season 2 premieres on Netflix beginning on December 26th.

