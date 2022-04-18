Netflix Series Draws Comparisons to Game of Thrones but Better After Nailing Finale

Netflix’s The Last Kingdom drew quite a few comparisons to HBO’s Game of Thrones over its five-season run, but the series finale is one aspect where those comparisons end. While Game of Thrones’ finale was notoriously divisive among fans and is considered by some to be one of the worst television endings of all time, The Last Kingdom stuck the ending and gave viewers a satisfying conclusion to its saga.

If you haven’t heard of The Last Kingdom before, here’s what you need to know. Based on The Saxon Stories, a set of historical fiction novels written by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom originally debuted on the BBC in October 2015 where it ran for two seasons. Then, in 2018, it was acquired by Netflix which picked the series up for seasons three through five as well as is set to give the series a feature length film, Seven Kings Must Die. The series covers a roughly 45-year period of history beginning in 866 after the Great Heathen Army’s arrival in Britain and focuses on Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and the resistance of the Kingdom of Wessex against ongoing Viking incursions from Denmark in Southern England.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Captured as a boy and raised by Danes after his uncle usurps his birthright, Uhtred comes to identify himself as Danish but misfortune and hopes of reclaiming Bebbanburg drive him into the service of Wessex, the titular last kingdom of the Saxons. From there, the story revolves around Uhtred’s conflicting loyalties between the Danes and King Alfred, the man who dares to dream of a united England that can stand up to the invaders.”

The series ended after five seasons last month and as fans get caught up on the series, they’re trilled with how things ended. Many have taken to social media to praise the series overall as well as how it ended. For many, the series’ ending worked out as a “this is how Game of Thrones should have done things” moment, with some even mentioning how things weren’t rushed and instead ending in a place that worked for both the characters and the fans. But you don’t. have to take our word for it. You can read some of the fan reactions for yourself below.

The Last Kingdom is streaming on Netflix.

1

https://twitter.com/ArunS/status/1511654707693068290?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

2

https://twitter.com/juliemrowland/status/1513352524836782084?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

3

https://twitter.com/Dubbs_____/status/1514645959996854275?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

4

https://twitter.com/hewitttt_Cake/status/1501986786289008641?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

5

https://twitter.com/ogunmusi/status/1515654811835899906?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

6

https://twitter.com/nadzvm/status/1503297515747266563?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

7