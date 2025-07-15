Boy Meets World Stars Blast One of the Sitcom’s Holiday Episodes, “It’s Just Terrible”

If you grew up watching the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, you likely have fond memories of the series. So do some of the stars, it seems. In fact, cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle even host a series rewatch podcast called Pod Meets World where they discuss the impact of the show and their experiences making it. On a recent episode, the trio took time to discuss the Season 6 episode “My Baby Valentine.” Despite fond memories of their time on the series, the hosts look back on this particular episode with a level of disdain thanks to a number of questionable creative decisions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode in question sees lead character Cory (Ben Savage) planning a baby shower for his mother, Amy (Betsy Randle), while also reeling after his partner, Topanga (Fishel) seems disinterested in spending Valentine’s Day with him. As Cory begins to spiral, he loses all perspective and hires a stripper for his mother’s baby shower, leaving the attendees plenty perplexed.

The Pod Meets World hosts take issue with this episode for a couple of different reasons. Strong, who played Shawn, sees this series installment as haphazard and cobbled together.

“It just felt like a couple different episodes crammed into one,” Strong said. “It was like, one about Cory’s anxiety and Valentine’s Day, and then it, like, really obviously doesn’t become about that. And I don’t know if he actually learned anything. It just felt kind of like a couple different episodes got crammed together and they just rushed this one out.”

Friedle, who played Cory’s brother, Eric, has a similar takeaway and chimed in with more negative sentiments on the episode.

“I hated Cory, but I think you’re supposed to,” Friedle said. “But he was just the worst version of Cory you’ll ever see ever. It’s just terrible.”

Fishel additionally points out that we ultimately see an aggressive side of Cory emerge that didn’t sit well with anyone.

“This is definitely the worst of the worst version of Cory I think we’ve ever seen consistently through an entire episode,” Fishel explained. “So much so that the way he grabs Topanga’s shoulder — and you can hear in my voice because I’m talking […] — he grabs me by the shoulder and you can hear that there’s enough force […] that it changes the way the words are coming out of my mouth. Like, my breath changes. It’s just it’s not a good Cory.”

It’s surprising when a series known for its light tone goes dark. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. This is one of those cases where the tonal pivot doesn’t work particularly well. As the hosts posit, this is a perplexing episode of the series that paints Cory in a particularly unflattering light. Even still, it is interesting to look back on the episode through the eyes of those who lived it.

Are you a fan of Boy Meets World? If so, make sure to take to the comments section to let us know your thoughts on this outlandish series installment.















