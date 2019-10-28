Netflix Testing Feature That Allows Users to Watch Shows at Faster Speeds

Have you ever noticed (or used) the feature on most podcasting or audio book apps that allows you to change the speed of what you’re listening to? For those trying to cram a ton of information in a short amount of time, the idea at playing a podcast at double its normal speed can be extremely helpful. The same content can be absorbed in half the time. Well, it looks like that same idea is working its way into what we watch as well.

This month, Netflix began testing variable speeds with its content. According to Android Police (per Engadget), Netflix has introduced this alternate playback option on its Android app. This new feature, as it exists on the Android mobile version of Netflix, allows users to change the speed at which the content is played.

The new feature is located in the plaback menu next to the Audio & Subtitles options. It gives you the ability to slow any program down to 0.5x or 0.75x speed, or set the speed higher, with 1.25x and 1.5x options.

At this time, only the Android app has been given this new feature, which likely means that it’s still in its testing phase. If there aren’t many bugs with the idea, and users are actually using it with any sort of regularity, it won’t be surprising to see it pop up on other devices or browsers sometime soon. Then again, there’s also a chance that this feature just doesn’t sit well with people and it disappears entirely. With these Netflix tests, it’s hard to gauge exactly how well something is performing.

UPDATE: Netflix has released the following statement about the playback feature, via THR: “We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix.”

Would you like to try out the Netflix alternative playback feature? Have you already seen it at work with an Android device? Let us know in the comments!