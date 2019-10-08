Netflix Announces The End of the F***ing World Season 2 Premiere Date, Releases Key Art

The End of the F***ing World continues on Netflix in its second season on November 5th. Netflix announced the release date today. The streaming service also revealed the new key art for the season. The key art shows Alyssa, played by Jessica Barden, sitting in a diner across a table from an urn. The urn presumably holds the ashes of James (Alex Lawther), who died at the end of the show’s first season. Alyssa is wearing a white dress that could be a wedding dress. You can take a look at the new key art for the for yourself series below.

The End of the F***ing World is a dark comedy based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name. It debuted as an eight-episode series on Channel 4 in the UK in October 2017. Netflix picked up the international distribution rights and debuted the series on its streaming platform on January 5, 2018. Netflix renewed the series for a second season in August of the same year.

That came as a surprise to some fans considering how the first season ends. The series follows James, a young boy who comes to believe he is a psychopathic serial killer waiting to happen. He decides to give murder a try by killing Alyssa, his classmate. But Alyssa sees a chance to escape her own problems by joining James on a road trip. While James and Alyssa bond during their time together, James ends up killing a man who is trying to rape Alyssa. When the police catch up to them, James takes the full blame for the incident on himself and deliberately draws the fire of police. He’s killed by police gunfire.

That seemed like a definitive end to the story, given that the series was so focused on the relationship between James and Alyssa. Series creator Charlie Covell has said in an interview that he believes that relationship will continue, in some form, into the show’s second season. “For me, it’s about James and Alyssa and I think that’s what people have connected with,” Covell said. “I think a Season Two would have to involve James and Alyssa somehow. I just love the world of them out there on the road, doing something in a weird world. So, for me, any story that we expand keeps them out there somewhere.”

Are you excited for the second season of The End of the F***ing World? Let us know in the comments.