Netflix Will Reportedly Not Do a Wrap-up Movie for the OA

Fans of Netflix‘s cancelled sci-fi/drama series The OA are about to be dealt another hard blow. It’s being reported that at least one avenue for the show’s possible continuation has now been closed off.

According to Variety, there will be no The OA movie to help wrap up the show’s plotlines and cliffhanger season 2 finale. The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij were reportedly in negotiations with Netflix to do a feature-film finale to the show. However, there was one big hiccup:

“…the plan for ‘The OA’ was to run over five seasons, and a two-hour conclusion wouldn’t have been sufficient,” Variety notes. “Because Netflix itself is the producer of ‘The OA,’ another network can’t swoop in to rescue the show, as Pop recently did with the Sony-produced ‘One Day at a Time.’ The cast of ‘The OA’ have been released from their contracts.”

So there it is: the end of The OA will be *the* end. There will be no movie, and no other network or streaming service will save it. And this is all definitely not a publicity stunt meant to set up The OA season 3.

That’s probably an important reality for passionate fans of The OA to accept, as there are currently organized protests being held over the show’s cancellation, with one fan going so far as to go on a hunger strike to make her point felt. You can read her ongoing Twitter manifesto about it, below:

PART I – THE OBLIGATORY ABSURDITY To all the people thinking it is absurd to hunger strike over a TV show: I agree. But you want to know something even more absurd? — E. T. Young (@emverse) August 19, 2019

Brit Marling has released her own statement to fans bout The OA‘s cancellation:

“Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story. The first time I heard the news I had a good cry. So did one of our executives at Netflix who has been with us since the early days when we were sketching out Hap’s basement on the floor of our production office in Queens. It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story… That is what The OA has been for Zal and I and every other artist who joined us. The chance to step into another world and feel free in it. We feel profound gratitude to Netflix and the people we have worked with there for marking it possible to make Part I and Part II. We feel proud of those 16 uncompromised hours… While we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others… And maybe, in some ways, it’s okay not to conclude these characters. Steve Winchell will be suspended in time in our imaginations, infinitely evolving, forever running after and finally reaching the ambulance and OA.”

The OA Part I and Part II are still streaming on Netflix.