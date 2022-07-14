New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

As you probably know, D.B. Cooper stole a bunch of money back in the 1970s and jumped out of the plane while on the run. Nearly 50 years later, Cooper has never been found, and neither have his remains. What happened to Cooper after the jump is still a mystery to this day, and the new series aims to explore all of the evidence.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list shows the new D.B. Cooper series sitting in the third overall position, just behind Stranger Things and Alone.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!