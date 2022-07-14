New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10
Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
As you probably know, D.B. Cooper stole a bunch of money back in the 1970s and jumped out of the plane while on the run. Nearly 50 years later, Cooper has never been found, and neither have his remains. What happened to Cooper after the jump is still a mystery to this day, and the new series aims to explore all of the evidence.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list shows the new D.B. Cooper series sitting in the third overall position, just behind Stranger Things and Alone.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Stranger Things
"When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."
2. Alone
"Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out."
3. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
"In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash – and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery."
4. The Umbrella Academy
"Years after they rose to fame as young crime-fighting superheroes, the estranged Hargreeves siblings come together to mark their father's death."
5. The Flash
"A forensics expert who wakes up from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp."
6. Boo, Bitch
"Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she'll need to really live her best life – while she can."
7. How to Change Your Mind
"Author Michael Pollan leads the way in this docuseries exploring the history and uses of psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline."
8. Big Timber
"A no-nonsense logger and his crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island."
9. The Longest Night
"Armed forces surround a psychiatric prison in order to abduct an incarcerated serial killer – but aren't prepared for the battle that ensues."
10. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team."