New Thriller Series Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Netflix has had no shortage of hit TV shows so far in 2023. New seasons of returning titles like You, Outer Banks, and Shadow and Bone have all performed extremely well for the streamer in recent weeks, keeping a steady influx of exciting TV for subscribers to enjoy. This weekend, a brand new series arrived, and it already appears to be making major waves with TV fans, skyrocketing to the top of Netflix's rotating daily charts.
The Night Agent, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, just arrived on Netflix this past Friday. The series tells the story of a low-level FBI employee who is tasked with managing an emergency phone that only rings in the biggest emergencies.
This new spy thriller has been a quick hit amongst Netflix subscribers. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Night Agent in the number one overall spot. The show topped the other recent hits to become the most popular title on the service, and it could stay there for a considerable amount of time.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
2. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
3. Waco: American Apocalypse
"This docuseries includes never-before-seen material from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and a heavily armed religious group in 1993."
4. Shadow and Bone
"Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her wartorn world."
5. Who Were We Running From?
"Hiding a mysterious past, a mother lived like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat."
6. You
"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."
7. Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
8. I Am Georgina
"Join Georgina Rodriguez — mom, influencer, businessperson and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life."
9. Wednesday
"Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy."
10. Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield
"This atmospheric crime series was shot on location in Lusatia, where a detective investigating a murder must return to the hometown he left behind."