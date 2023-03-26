New Thriller Series Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has had no shortage of hit TV shows so far in 2023. New seasons of returning titles like You, Outer Banks, and Shadow and Bone have all performed extremely well for the streamer in recent weeks, keeping a steady influx of exciting TV for subscribers to enjoy. This weekend, a brand new series arrived, and it already appears to be making major waves with TV fans, skyrocketing to the top of Netflix's rotating daily charts.

The Night Agent, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, just arrived on Netflix this past Friday. The series tells the story of a low-level FBI employee who is tasked with managing an emergency phone that only rings in the biggest emergencies.

This new spy thriller has been a quick hit amongst Netflix subscribers. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Night Agent in the number one overall spot. The show topped the other recent hits to become the most popular title on the service, and it could stay there for a considerable amount of time.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!