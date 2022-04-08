Wild New Reality Series Soars Through Netflix Top 10

Bridgerton continues to dominate the Netflix charts, following its second season’s record-breaking debut, but another new original series is starting to raise some eyebrows as well. On Wednesday, Netflix released eight episodes of a reality TV series called The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The series comes from Nick and Vanessa Lachey and follows a group of couples who have to decide whether or not to stay together, all while “shacking up” with other couples.

Relationship reality shows have been pretty popular with Netflix subscribers in recent years, and The Ultimatum seems to be following the same pattern. In its first day on the service, the new series has already become the second-most popular title on Netflix’s roster, behind only Bridgerton.

The Ultimatum shot to the second spot on Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 list, after being available on the service for just one day. It passed recent mainstays like Inventing Anna, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side to immediately establish itself as one of Netflix’s next big hits.

You can check out a full breakdown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. Bridgerton

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

“Get hitched of call it quits? Couples put their love the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series.”

3. Better Call Saul

“This drama series based on a character from Breaking Bad features Bob Odenkirk and was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.”

4. Four Brothers

“After their adoptive mother is murdered during a robbery, four brothers come together in their hometown of Detroit in search of answers – and revenge.”

5. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

6. Shrek Forever After

“Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?”

7. Cocomelon

“Kids learn about letters, animals, numbers and more to the tune of popular nursery rhymes in this playful musical series.”

8. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

9. Heartland

“As compassionate Amy and rebellious Ty, Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle became a fan-favorite TV couple in this cozy, long-running family drama.”

10. Jimmy Savile: British Horror Story

“TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.”