NBC Cancels 30-Year Series After Almost 12,000 Episodes & Ends an Era

In some shocking news, NBC just cancelled a show it has been running for 30 years, with almost 12,000 episodes. NBCUniversal just announced that it was ending first-run syndication, so it ended several shows, including one that had been on the air for three decades. The main reason that the network is making the move is that it is becoming harder and harder to bring in daytime viewers to television shows, especially with so many streaming services offering countless series and movies to stream at any time of the day, offering more options than ever. Also, with YouTube viewers growing at an exponential rate, daytime television has hit a huge slump.

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According to Variety, one of the most celebrated shows that NBC has ended was Access Hollywood, which has aired since 1996 and has over 12,000 episodes. Originally, Access Hollywood competed with CBS’s Entertainment Tonight. Access Hollywood will continue to air new episodes through September before ending its run.

Why Is NBCUniversal Canceling Access Hollywood?

Image Courtesy of NBC

The competition for daytime television has become fierce. This has hurt everything from daytime talk shows, like Access Hollywood, and soap operas, where only a handful remain when, at one time, they were some of the most-watched shows on television. It isn’t only Access Hollywood that was axed thanks to the decision to end syndicated TV shows. Karamo and Steve Wilkos have already ended, although new episodes will air through the summer as well. Even more shocking is that The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was NBC’s flagship daytime talk show, will also end this year after seven seasons. Sherri Shepherd is also ending.

While these shows at one time brought in millions of viewers, people today can switch on Netflix and watch any number of true crime documentaries, original series, or countless movies they might have missed over the years. Viewers can also switch over to Hulu and watch countless network television shows that stream on that service as soon as a week after they premiere live. YouTube has over 2.5 billion active monthly viewers, which severely cuts into all other entertainment options, including Netflix.

Access Hollywood was once part of a giant daytime talk show empire that included homes for people like Oprah Winfrey, Rosie O’Donnell, Ellen DeGeneres, Dr. Phil McGraw, and many more. However, one by one, they all fell, and the era of daytime talk shows and television in general is in danger of dying off. According to the press release by NBCUniversal, they are changing to align with the needs of local stations. “The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows,” Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo and head of Peacock unscripted, said.

There are still some shows that have survived the purge. Live with Kelly and Mark remains the most-watched talk show and will continue. Drew Barrymore’s talk show was renewed, as was Jennifer Hudson’s. Access Hollywood was hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall. It was even spoofed on the recent Wonder Man Disney+ series, where Mario Lopez explained the Doorman Clause.

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