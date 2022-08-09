Riverdale Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 After New Season Arrival
The twist and turns of Riverdale have only picked up in recent years, as the teen Archie drama has turned into one of the wildest and most unpredictable shows on television. While Riverdale has a solid audience tuning in to watch new episodes as they air on The CW, a lot of the show's fans catch up on Netflix, with new seasons being added to the streaming service just a couple of weeks after the come to an end. This week, the sixth season of Riverdale made its way to Netflix, and people have already started binging.
It has only taken a couple of days since the arrival of Riverdale Season 6 for the series to leap onto the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Riverdale as the fifth-most popular series on the streaming service, passing new originals like Keep Breathing, Uncoupled, and Alone.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
