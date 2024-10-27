Territory: Is This New Netflix Series the Next Yellowstone?

Yellowstone has spent the last few years as the biggest show on TV, sometimes feeling like it’s single-handedly saving the concept of cable dramas. Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western has been an absolute juggernaut since its debut, breaking records and launching an entire connected cowboy universe across TV and streaming. It’s not surprising that other networks and streamers have tried to create their own version of Yellowstone. This week, Netflix seems to have delivered its own entry into the “next Yellowstone” sweepstakes, and it might be the closest anyone else has come to creating something similar to the original.

The new series is called Territory, and it basically feels like an Australian version of Yellowstone. The plot, setting, tone, and characters all feel like they’ve taken direct inspiration from the Paramount Network’s smash-hit series.

Territory follows the Lawson family, who control the world’s largest cattle station out in Australia. Like Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character John Dutton, Robert Taylor’s Colin Lawson has a family of adult children and no clear plan of succession. The Lawson dynasty is already in decline, but the very public power vacuum created by the succession issue cause all of their biggest rivals to try and pounce on an opportunity. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill.”

On paper, Territory sounds almost like a carbon copy of Yellowstone, only set in Australia instead of the United States. The series trailer definitely adds to that notion, but also shows perspective fans where Yellowstone and Territory might differ a little bit.

Territory also has some faces in the cast that look very familiar to Netflix TV fans. While she’s probably known best for her leading role on Fringe, Territory star Anna Torv also had a main role on both seasons of beloved Netflix series Mindhunter. Another Territory star, Sam Corlett, appeared in 14 episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and starred in Vikings: Valhalla as Leif Eriksson.

The rest of the main Territory cast includes Joe Pickett star Michael Dorman, The Newsreader‘s Philippa Northeast, Sara Wiseman, Dan Wyllie, Clarence Ryan, Jay Ryan, Sam Delich, Kylah Day, Jake Ryan, Hamilton Morris, Vince Poletto, Joe Klocek, Tyler Spencer, Tuulie Narkie, and Beau Jones.

Between the Yellowstone comparisons and the stars from other popular Netflix shows, it’s easy to see why Territory has been trending in the right direction since its debut. Territory has been climbing the Netflix TV ranks since its recent debut. Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows sees Territory take over as the number three TV series currently on the service.

As more people discover Territory, and longtime Yellowstone fans start catching onto its existence, the new Australian series could become an even bigger hit in the coming weeks. For now, there are just six episodes of Territory to check out, though fans will likely be on the lookout for renewal news before too long.