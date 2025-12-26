Netflix Users Have Just Days Left To Stream a Fan-Favorite Star Trek Series

The Star Trek franchise is quickly approaching its 60th anniversary, but it’s not all good news for Trekkies. As fans prepare for the upcoming live-action series Starfleet Academy in 2026 and numerous other upcoming TV shows and movies, including the final chapter for Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk and the beloved Kelvin Timeline crew with Star Trek 4, a fan-favorite Star Trek series is about to leave Netflix.

Following the departure of Season 1 over the summer, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is scheduled to exit Netflix on January 1st alongside all other Star Trek titles on the platform. Prodigy, the first Star Trek series to specifically target a younger audience that follows a group of young aliens in the 24th century, was a breakout hit when it premiered on Paramount+ in 2021. It has been a Netflix staple ever since the streamer picked up the show following its cancellation in June 2023, a move that ultimately saved the 20-episode second season.

Star Trek: Prodigy Is One of the Franchise’s Best Shows

The Starfleet crews’ journeys have spanned dozens of TV shows and films, but Star Trek: Prodigy is one of the best, especially of the modern era. The series holds an overall 97% critic score and 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the best-reviewed Star Trek series, even surpassing Strange New Worlds, and serves as a successful entry point for younger audiences while also still feeling like genuine Star Trek to longtime fans. The series not only embodies classic Trek themes like hope, justice, teamwork, and exploration and features surprisingly deep characters but also expertly balances episodic, fun adventures with an overarching serialized plot, making for a fun and rewarding watch.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 was already a hit, but the soon-to-depart Season 2 managed to get even better, even securing a rare 100% critic score and 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The season was described by critic Jessie Gender as “the best season of Star Trek in the 21st century” and by Inverse’s Ryan Britt as a 20-episode season that gives “other episodes from all the other shows a run for their money.” The season-long time travel plot was far more ambitious than the first season, and the final episodes included plenty of Easter eggs, connections, and cameos for longtime Trekkies, making it a highly rewarding final season.

Where to Stream Star Trek: Prodigy After It Leaves Netflix?

Star Trek: Prodigy is flying off of Netflix in just a matter of days, and it’s about to be a lot more difficult to stream. The series isn’t available on any other platform, and Season 1 hasn’t been available to stream since its departure this summer. When it leaves Netflix on January 1st, Season 2 will also cease to exist on a streaming platform.

There is hope that the series could soon return to streaming. Although nothing has been confirmed, What’s on Netflix reported that there are ongoing rumors that Paramount+ may pick up both seasons of Star Trek: Prodigy sometime in 2026, something that would bring the series back to its original home.

