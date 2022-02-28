Acclaimed New Netflix Series Has Conquered the Top 10

Tyler Perry’s latest Madea movie quickly took over the Netflix Top 10 after it was added to the streaming service this past Friday, leading the pack over the course of the weekend. However, with the arrival of a new week, a new Top 10 champion has been crowned at Netflix. Despite being the most popular title on Netflix on Sunday’s edition of the Top 10 list, it was overtaken by Vikings: Valhalla by Monday morning.

The Monday edition of the list shows the Vikings spinoff series as the number one title on all of Netflix, knocking A Madea Homecoming down to number two.

The popularity of Vikings: Valhalla should come as a surprise to no one. The original series, which aired on History, was immensely popular in its own right. On top of that, the critical response to Valhalla has been exceptional. Three days after its release, the series boasts an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on Monday’s Netflix Top 10 list, it looks as though subscribers are just as into it as the critics.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Vikings: Valhalla

“In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny – and make history.”

2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”

3. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

4. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

5. Restless

“After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.”

6. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

7. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

8. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

“The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades.”

9. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

10. The Cuphead Show

“Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”