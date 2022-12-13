Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons

Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.

"I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing Warrior Nun — my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this," Barry wrote.

What is Warrior Nun about?

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell that want to find and control her.

The series also stars Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

Barry had previously indicated that he was hopeful for several seasons of the series.

"I definitely have thoughts," showrunner Simon Barry told Inverse in a previous interview. "When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So, we created a folder thinking, hey, if we're lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas."

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number," Barry continued. "These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo. You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

Both seasons of Warrior Nun are now streaming on Netflix.

