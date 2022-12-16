Warrior Nun Showrunner Rallies Fans: "Still in the Fight"

Warrior Nun's showrunner is rallying the fans not to give up hope. Davis Barry took to Twitter to tell the community that they're "still in the fight." Fans of the Netflix show were sad to learn that the show would not be coming back for Season 3. But, like Tuca & Bertie and countless other programs like it, hope lies in the world outside the black and red landing page. The streamer has signaled that it would be willing to work with the creative team to allow some other entity to pick things back up and develop them there. However, at the time, we really don't have any concrete details about what that's going to look like. Still, Barry isn't allowing the fans to despair because redemption could be at hand before they even know it. Warrior Nun fans will be watching with baited breath as a ton of people became invested in the story. Check out what the showrunner had to say when the show was canceled this month.

"I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing Warrior Nun — my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this," Barry wrote.

The Future of Streaming Up In The Air

As the future remains uncertain for Netflix's other originals that met a similar fate. It all seems to follow from a larger problem with how streaming is evolving. Big titles constantly overshadow smaller ones that struggle to find an audience. Then, in Warrior Nun's case, the big audience isn't enough and its shoved aside anyways. Reed Hastings, Netflix executive talked about how just Stranger Things alone managed to help the brand over the last 12 months.

"You know looking at the quarter, you know were executing really well on the content side obviously," Hastings explained during an earnings call. "Ozark, Stranger Things, lots of titles, lots of viewing. We're improving everything we do around marketing, improving the service, the merchandising and you know all of that slowly pays off. If there was a single thing we might say Stranger Things but again we're talking about you know losing 1 million instead of losing 2 million so you know our excitement is tempered by the less less bad results."

Netflix described Warrior Nun on TUDUM: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."

Where do you think the show will end up? Let us know in the comments down below!