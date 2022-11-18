Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.

Here's how Netflix described the series on TUDUM: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."

my netflix account every time i hit play on warrior nun s2 ep 1 pic.twitter.com/63uPzIzB21 — 𝐼𝓋𝑜𝓃 | 𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙴𝙰𝙼 𝚆𝙰𝚁𝚁𝙸𝙾𝚁 𝙽𝚄𝙽 (@lezbisch) November 18, 2022

