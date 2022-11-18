Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
Here's how Netflix described the series on TUDUM: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."
my netflix account every time i hit play on warrior nun s2 ep 1 pic.twitter.com/63uPzIzB21— 𝐼𝓋𝑜𝓃 | 𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙴𝙰𝙼 𝚆𝙰𝚁𝚁𝙸𝙾𝚁 𝙽𝚄𝙽 (@lezbisch) November 18, 2022
stream warrior nun on netflix pic.twitter.com/oIEGSO7vyY— spookicia 🪩 (@aliciaispunk) November 18, 2022
So here's the problem. @netflix released Warrior Nun, a series with awesome female and queer rep which has impacted a lot of people and has an increasing fandom. However didn't bother too much with the budget, didn't bother with promo and aired with big titles +#WarriorNun— Beatrice is a badass 🥷🏻 (@BeaIsBadass) November 18, 2022
do you understand how rare it is to have a wlw couple with a good storyline? avatrice is that. they have the slowburn, the jealousy phase, the best friend to lovers trope…for god sake watch warrior nun so we can have s3 pic.twitter.com/14BEPwj4mT— bea / warrior nun (@zwanheda) November 12, 2022
📊FLIXPATROL UPDATE📊 #WarriorNun dropped to #5 on Netflix Global on 11/18 with 347 points. The -30% change follows the entry of new releases such as 1899/One of Us Is Lying. We need stability in the TOP 10 these next few weeks. Promote the show to new viewers #NUNvember pic.twitter.com/A1KKmPae0U— Warrior Nun Source ⚔️ (@avatricesource) November 18, 2022
Thanks to everyone around the world for an amazing first week! #WarriorNun has been the #3 global show on @netflix with $0 spent on promotion. (Hopefully those savings are factored into the renewal decision) It’s because of YOU that we are trending and I am truly grateful.❤️S. pic.twitter.com/NwQlTIYQeB— Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) November 17, 2022
twitter is exploding but warrior nun fans know their priorities pic.twitter.com/J9JwxHtLIF— jordyn ⚔️ | avatrice breakdown era (@jordynbtw) November 18, 2022
netflix is so sick for putting warrior nun up against dead to me, the crown, manifest and love is blind with barely no promotion— gigi | warrior nun spoilers (@sapphosz) November 18, 2022
please watch warrior nun on netflix it has a great plot pic.twitter.com/FsLdAx2iOY— ًrobin (@wandazula) November 16, 2022