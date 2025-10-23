Netflix’s Best New TV Show Is Already Back With a Second Season

Netflix subscribers are used to long waits between seasons, but the wait is already over for fans of one of the streamer’s best shows. As subscribers prepare for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things following a more than three-year wait, and as new seasons of shows like Wednesday and One Piece don’t yet have premiere dates, fans of another hit series can already binge-watch a full new season after new episodes dropped just a year after the series premiered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On October 23rd, Nobody Wants This Season 2 premiered on Netflix. All 10 episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 30 minutes, are now available to stream. Created by Erin Foster and inspired by her real-life love story with her husband, Simon Tikhman, Nobody Wants This stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah, who spark an unlikely romance and must discover if their relationship can survive their wildly different lives and meddling families. The rom-com series also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn. Leighton Meester and Seth Rogen join the cast for Season 2.

Nobody Wants This Is One of the Best Shows Currently on Netflix

Play video

There are a lot of can’t-miss shows currently streaming on Netflix, but Nobody Wants This just may be one of the best. “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critic score and an equally impressive 85% audience rating, Nobody Wants This has captured the cultural zeitgeist with a fresh take on the rom-com genre that hooks viewers from the very beginning, making it an easy binge-watch show. Bell and Brody share irresistible chemistry as the leads, bringing a central romance that feels both authentic and engaging. Their relationship not only explores their emotional journeys of self-growth but also relatable themes and challenges as they navigate the different stages of their relationship.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 doesn’t yet have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but according to The Guardian, it once again becomes a season that cements that show as one that “everybody wants more of.” In the upcoming season, Joanne and Noah’s romance hits some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles, and a very big looming question. Described by The Guardian as “just as much of a pleasure” as Season 1, Season 2 will leave viewers “wishing it was 2008 and we got 24 episodes a year,” the episodes once again bringing back Bell and Brody’s “engaging” chemistry and giving more screentime to the great supporting cast.

Will There Be a Nobody Wants This Season 3?

Fans hoping for more of Joanne and Noah’s unlikely romance are out of luck. Netflix hasn’t yet renewed Nobody Wants This for Season 3. However, it’s possible that a third season pick-up could happen given the show’s track record of success. The first season of the series is not only a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomaotes hit, but it was also a massive streaming hit and marked one of Netflix’s strongest original comedy debuts. The show not only climbed to the top of the Netflix streaming charts but also earned more than 26 million views in its first 11 days of release. Should Season 2 perform similarly as well, a Season 3 renewal would be likely, but fans will ultimately have to wait and see.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!