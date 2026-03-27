3 Cancelled Sci-Fi TV Shows That Should Be Revived Next After Firefly

Firefly is officially back, and hopefully, its return is the start of an era of other sci-fi shows that were cancelled too soon getting brought back. An animated Firefly series is officially in the works, continuing the world of the now-beloved 2002 Joss Whedon show that was cancelled after only one season. Fans of Firefly have clamored for a continuation for years now, and now that it’s finally happening, fans of other cancelled sci-fi shows are hoping that they will get the same treatment.

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There are tons of sci-fi shows that were cancelled too soon, and everyone is going to think a different show is the most deserving. This list is only the three shows that I think are most deserving of a continuation, whether that be because they ended on a cliffhanger or that they had a better chance of success today than they once did. So, here are three sci-fi shows that should be next in line to get a continuation after Firefly.

3) Raised by Wolves

Raised by Wolves is one of HBO’s best sci-fi shows ever, but it was unfortunately cancelled after season 2. The series was a casualty of Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merger, and now that the dust has settled, the show really needs to come back. It was an incredibly unique and beautiful modern sci-fi show, and no other series released since has been able to fill the Raised by Wolves-shaped hole in fans’ hearts.

2) Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles is one of the best things to come out of the Terminator franchise since the original movies, and it needs to come back. The show was cancelled after season 2, leaving the story of John’s time in the future untold. Now that franchises like the MCU and Star Wars have proved that sci-fi expanded universes can be continued in TV, Amazon MGM Studios needs to give the show another chance.

1) Ash vs. Evil Dead

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Yes, Ash vs. Evil Dead isn’t a sci-fi show in its current form. However, it was going to become one before it was cancelled. Ash vs. Evil Dead‘s first three seasons were horror comedies, with them following Ash, Pablo, and Kelly as they traveled the country and killed Deadites. The season 3 finale saw Ash finally take on Kandar, with him seemingly sacrificing his life to defeat the monster. However, his body is recovered by the Knights of Sumeria, and Ash is placed in cryosleep. Ash wakes up to find himself in a post-apocalyptic future. So, he takes his new robotic hand, his cyborg assistant, and his sci-fi car to take on more Deadites.

This Ash vs. Evil Dead sci-fi story was an incredibly exciting setup for season 4, but the story was never told. The series was cancelled after season 3, ending Ash vs. Evil Dead on a cliffhanger. Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi have fought to continue this story, whether that be in a proper season 4 of an animated revival, but it never panned out. However, after the success of Evil Dead Rise and the announcement of , this sci-fi Evil Dead show may have a better chance of succeeding today.