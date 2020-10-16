Netflix's Locke & Key Reportedly Renewed For Season 3

✖

Netflix won't be breaking the hearts of fans of Locke & Key. The popular series has already been renewed for a third season, despite only a first season having aired. Fans of the series can breathe a sigh of relief, as the streaming platform has developed a bit of a reputation for cancelling shows which many fans hold near and dear to their hearts. The Netflix shows is based on a comic book series by the same name from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. The series has followed its source material quite well, despite staying away from some of the tonal elements laid out in the book.

"Production on Season 2 of Locke & Key started a little over 3 weeks ago, but according to the official Writers Guild of America website, Netflix has already renewed the show for a 3rd season," SpoilerTV reports.

The creators of the comic recently shared their enthusiasm for Locke & Key and its continued work, despite the slight changes they see in the adaptation of their work (something which is often par for the course when comics are made into TV shows or movies). "I loved the show. I loved what the show became," Hill revealed to ComicBook.com. "Carlton Cuse, who's the showrunner on it, is kind of a professor of television and he made himself a student of the previous two attempts to adapt Locke & Key, which had failed, and tried to crack the puzzle of why those versions did not work. I think that Locke & Key, the comic book, was always like 'Harry Potter gone bad.' It was always a little bit like R-rated Harry Potter. Scarier. More horror. It was less Harry Potter' more 'Horror Potter.'"

He continued, "And I think that what he realized was there were the elements of this terrific YA fantasy thing there and that the solution to the problem was to lean into that. So the earlier versions of Locke & Key were two parts horror and two parts fantasy. And the Netflix version is one part horror, three parts fantasy, and that seems to be the right chemical mix for TV."

Locke & Key Season 2 will arrive on Netflix in 2021. Season 1 dropped in February and is available now.