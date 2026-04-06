Netflix’s New 91% Rated Masterpiece Adaptation Is Coming Next Month – Watch The Trailer Now

Netflix has a new hit that’s about to drop – a new adaptation of one of modern literature’s most enduring classics. Critics already love it, so the only question left now is whether millions of viewers will feel the same way. Now there’s a new trailer out, to help build hype and lure viewers in, and you can watch it below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer for Lord of the Flies looks as intense as William Golding’s 1954 novel always made it seem – but director Marc Munden (The Secret Garden – 2020) is adding an arthouse visual flair that certainly captivates the eye. See for yourself:

Play video

BBC One aired Lord of the Flies as a four-part miniseries back in February, and like other popular series put out by the network, Netflix gets to stream it soon after (see: Peak Blinders). That’s about just the right amount of content needed to dive deep into the novel, and its slow-burn progression from order to chaos, as a primitive society collapses in a horrifying, tragic way.

What Is Lord of the Flies About?

Netflix – BBC One

If you never read the source novel in school (how?) Lord of the Flies follows the story of a group of English schoolboys who survive a horrible plane crash during a school trip and end up stranded on a tropical island. The eldest boys set about organizing the group into some kind of tribe, working toward their mutual survival. However, different personalities begin to clash: Ralph (Winston Sawyers) tries to institute a social order that treats everyone equally; his rival, Jack (Lox Pratt), believes in survival of the fittest and leadership through strength and dominance. Before long, other boys start choosing sides, and the tribe begins to crack and fracture, and when civility and order come crashing down, savagery and violence quickly take their place.

What should be most exciting to many Netflix viewers is that this version of Lord of the Flies was created by Jack Thorne, the screenwriter, playwright, and producer behind Netflix’s breakout hit miniseries Adolescence. That series went on to sweep both the 2025 Emmys and the 2026 Golden Globes; it’s fair to say that hopes are high for Thorne’s take on this material.

Lord of the Flies will begin streaming on Netflix on May 4th. Let us know your trailer reaction on the ComicBook Forum!