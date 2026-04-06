How Netflix’s Record-Breaking 7-Part TV Show Could Run for More Than 20 Seasons (And Be Their Biggest Show Ever)

One of Netflix’s longest-running shows could last for decades and become an even bigger franchise if the series plays its cards right. When the streaming service is mentioned, most viewers likely associate the Netflix brand with massive franchises like Stranger Things, Wednesday, or One Piece. These genre shows are as successful as any blockbuster movie series, with A-list casts, massive budgets, and huge global fan bases. To a lesser extent, audiences might think of breakout hits like Baby Reindeer or Adolescence, shows that became massive successes on the platform despite lacking the famous faces or glossy production values of Netflix’s starriest franchises.

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However, one of Netflix’s most successful shows doesn’t fit either of these descriptions, and at first glance, might seem more at home on the CW. The small-town romantic drama Virgin River debuted in 2019 and soon became an unlikely hit for Netflix, garnering admittedly middling reviews but nonetheless building up a massive fan base. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack, the series follows the couple’s tumultuous romance after the troubled midwife Mel moves to the eponymous small town in Northern California for a fresh start, only to find that her demons follow her there.

There Are Over 20 Books In The Virgin River Novel Series

Mel’s rocky relationship with Henderson’s tender US Marine veteran Jack is the show’s original focus, but as Virgin River’s story continued to unfold, the show took a broader look at the denizens of the titular town. Soon, Jack’s friends Preacher, his ex Charmaine, the town’s mayor Hope McCrea, and Hope’s friend Connie all became as central to the story of the series as its primary couple. With such a large, sprawling cast, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, although the show isn’t a big-budget blockbuster, Virgin River is officially Netflix’s longest-running original show.

With seven seasons under its belt and an eighth season renewal already confirmed, Virgin River beat both the earlier dramedies Grace and Frankie and Orange Is the New Black to become Netflix’s longest-running live-action scripted series ever. Fortunately, the show has no shortage of future source material, as the prolific Carr has written a whopping 21 Virgin River novels, as well as 29 other standalone romance novels. Carr also wrote a similar small-town romance five-book series, which was adapted into the CW series Sullivan’s Crossing after Virgin River proved an unexpected hit.

Netflix’s Virgin River Could Last For Decades (And That’s Not All)

Already renewed for more seasons, Virgin River is based on a book series that could provide the show with more stories to adapt for years to come. Not only is Virgin River a massive hit for Netflix, but the show’s small-town setting means it is also comparatively cheap to produce, and the popularity of its existing outings gives future seasons a blueprint to follow. Thus, Virgin River could also be for decades, and that’s not the only good news for fans of the show. Producer Rena Roth is currently developing Thunder Point, another Carr adaptation that is linked to the world of Virgin River.

Based on Carr’s nine-book series of the same name, Thunder Point breaks from the author’s usual formula by focusing on a male protagonist instead of a female one. However, the protagonist of the first Thunder Point book, Hank Cooper, is introduced in the 19th Virgin River book, Sunrise Point, so the show already boasts a clear link to Virgin River‘s TV show that will appeal to Netflix viewers. Thus, Netflix’s Virgin River could last for years to come and spawn more similar dramas for fans of the original show at the same time.