The Duffer Brothers Are Leaving Netflix After Stranger Things (And There’s a Big Reason Why)

In what is bound to be a huge loss for Netflix, the Duffer brothers are reportedly set to leave the streaming platform. Per Matthew Belloni, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have decided to leave Netflix behind and move on to Paramount. The move was apparently due to Paramount’s theatrical film component, as Netflix was unwilling to give them theatrical releases. Their last project at Netflix will be the long-awaited final season of Stranger Things, which will premiere later this year on the streaming platform. Over the course of their time at Netflix, the Duffer brothers have made Stranger Things and put a spinoff series into development for the streamer.

They also have the animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, which features a new character named Nikki Baxter and is expected to debut sometime next year. Along with the spinoff and the animated series, the Duffer brothers also helped to produce the stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The duo previously had two other projects in development at Netflix including the supernatural series, The Boroughs, and the horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The Boroughs is set to star Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman and Denis O’Hare and will debut sometime next year. While Something Very Bad is Going to Happen will star Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco and is set to premiere next year.

Prior to their work at Netflix, the Duffer brothers directed two shorts titled We All Fall Down and Eater. They then directed their first and only feature film, Hidden, in 2015. The film, which they also wrote, starred Alexander Skarsgård, Andrea Riseborough, Emily Alyn Lind, and Heather Doerksen. The duo has also written episodes of the television series Wayward Pines and The Grounded. While it remains to be seen what the Duffer brothers do next, per Deadline, any Stranger Things extensions would be carved out of the Duffer brothers’ Paramount deal.

Stranger Things is easily one of Netflix’s biggest shows, alongside Wednesday and Squid Game. The loss of the Duffer brothers will be a big one for the streaming service. However, it’ll also allow the brothers to do more than tell stories on the small screen. Although they only have one feature film under their belts (for now), their work for Netflix has shown they are capable of crafting exciting and engaging stories. Paramount has mainly found success in its Star Trek offerings on the small screen, and the Mission: Impossible films on the big screen. However, 2025 has shown that Paramount is also willing to take more risks, with the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk, a movie that once seemed impossible to make. Whatever the Duffer brothers and Paramount do together, it’s bound to be exciting.

The first four seasons of the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things are now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will drop in three separate volumes later this year. The first volume of Season 5 is set to premiere on November 26, with the second volume following on December 25, and the final volume hitting on December 31. Per Netflix, each new volume will be released at 5 PM PST.