Netflix’s Top Show Was Just Renewed for Season 3 (And It Will Be Back Sooner Than You Think)

Netflix subscribers won’t have to wait long for a new season of one of the top shows. Just weeks after one of Netflix’s biggest shows returned to the platform and the streaming charts, the streamer has already handed out a Season 3 renewal – and it’s set to premiere sooner than you expect.

Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster’s rom-com series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as polar opposites who spark an unexpected romance, has once again proven that everyone actually does want this. Less than two weeks after the hit show returned for its second season, Netflix this week ordered a third season of the show. Joanne and Noah’s love story will continue to be chronicled when Nobody Wants This Season 3 premieres on Netflix in 2026.

“I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show,” Foster told Netflix’s Tudum of the renewal. “It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Nobody Wants This Is One of Netflix’s Biggest Shows

With a perfect blend of witty and sharp humor and a relatable, mature romance at its core, the compelling chemistry between Bell and Brody, and its exploration of contemporary themes, Nobody Wants This made a splash when it premiered on Netflix back in 2024. The series was almost immediately established as a breakout success and fan favorite, becoming the show that everyone couldn’t stop talking about. Nobody Wants This Season 1 drew large audiences from the get-go, debuting at No. 2 on the Netflix TV chart in its first week with 10.3 million views and taking the top spot by its second week of streaming. It logged a total of 26 million views in its first 11 days on Netflix and a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it immensely successful.

The show has replicated Season 1’s success in Season 2, which premiered on October 23rd and hit No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 English-language TV chart in its opening week. The season, which scored a lower critics score on Rotten Tomatoes of 78%, has now spent two weeks on the charts at No. 1 and pulled in approximately 18 million views during its first 11 days of streaming, making it one of Netflix’s biggest shows currently on the platform.

How Many Seasons Will There Be of Nobody Wants This?

Nobody Wants This’ fate is not confirmed past Season 3, but with the show’s ongoing success, it seems like a no-brainer that its shelf life will go on for longer. Netflix hasn’t commented on how long it sees the show running, but in an interview with Deadline last year, Foster and Brody teased a four- or five-season vision for Nobody Wants This.

“Four or five feels right,” Brody said. “This doesn’t feel like an It’s Always Sunny situation. This feels like four or five.”

Nobody Wants This Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is set to premiere next year.

