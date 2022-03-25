Netflix’s You Season 4 Adds Ghosts Star to Cast



The cast of the fourth season of You keeps getting bigger and bigger. After the announcement that Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage will join the series in an undisclosed role, You has found Joe Goldberg’s next obsession. Netflix has officially added Ghosts(U.K.) star Charlotte Ritchie to the cast of You.

According to Deadline, Ritchie joins the series as a new character named Kate. Kate is described by the trade as: “smart, independent, suspicious, and misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe (Badgley), an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we last left Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, he faked his death and fled to Paris with the hopes of finding Tati Gabrielle’s Marienne. The series ended on a huge cliffhanger, and by the sounds of Joe’s new love interest, we could see him move to the United Kingdom. Badgley recently teased how different the fourth season of You will be during an interview with Collider. The actor also revealed the thing he thinks would make Joe even more miserable.

“I think the thing that would make Joe most miserable is not… If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated. He’d be like, ‘I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.’ That is kind of what he would think in his mind. And Beck even says this in the first season — she says all that,” he observes. “And it’s why people repeatedly do not call the cops on him, as sort of absurd as that might be at times. But it’s true. And so I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we’re really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different.”

You season 4 is currently in production with no release date announced. What do you think will happen during the fourth season of the Netflix series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!