New Fallout Show In The Works (But It’s Not Based On The Game You’re Expecting)

Prime Video struck gold with Fallout season 1, and the streamer’s recently launched second season has drawn a positive reaction as well. While a Fallout season 3 seems like an inevitability at this point, it might not be the only Fallout-themed show in the mix. A new report indicates that a second Fallout-themed series is in the works, but it’s not based on the game you’re expecting.

In a new report from film and TV insider Jeff Sneider, it’s stated that a major expansion of the Fallout franchise is in the works at Prime Video, which is evidently a reality competition series based on the hit mobile and tabletop game Fallout Shelter. The game will have players acting as overseers who must build and manage their own Vault and keep their dwellers alive with food, water, and power.

The series could be taking place inside a Vault, but it’s also mentioned that it may be multiple Vaults, and production is expected to start next year. The understanding right now is that Fallout Shelter will be executive-produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy through their Kilter Films banner, and it will be produced alongside Bethesda Game Studios.

Fallout Shelter Could Become Another Squid Game: The Challenge-Style Hit

Expanding the Fallout universe makes all the sense in the world for Prime Video, especially since it appears to have delivered back-to-back stellar seasons. You might expect it to draw inspiration from one of several hit Fallout games or even their successful DLCs, but instead, it’s drawing from a much different type of game.

While it might be a surprising adaptation, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad one. Fallout Shelter was a hit mobile game first, and then eventually made its way to consoles and even to the tabletop. The game puts you in the role of an overseer of the Vault and its inhabitants, and you’ll need to take care of all sorts of things to keep the Vault going. You’ll need to build new rooms to accommodate new dwellers that join the Vault, and each room allows you to generate more resources while opening up additional options to keep your dwellers happy. That’s all on top of needing to defend your Vault from outside threats, and the challenge of keeping all of those plates in the air continues to increase over time.

With Squid Game: The Challenge showing how you can take the prevalent reality elements of a show and turn them into their own external series, it actually makes a lot of sense for Fallout to go the same way, especially since it already has a game with these built-in elements. The competition aspect will be interesting in terms of how they have players interacting with each other and how someone actually wins the game, but if it all comes together, Prime Video could have found another inventive way to expand the franchise’s brand that feels distinct from the main series, and that can only be a good thing for the franchise.

Fallout season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

