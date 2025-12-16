Prime Video’s Hit Sci-Fi TV Show Returns With a Rare Rotten Tomatoes Score

Prime Video has had quite the year when it comes to anticipated adaptations of beloved geek properties. Prime Video kicked things off with the long-awaited third season of Invincible, and then followed that up by delivering one of the best shows of the year in The Mighty Nein season 1. Now, its hit Sci-Fi series has made its grand return, and it’s managed to achieve a rare Rotten Tomatoes score with its debut.

One of the best video game adaptations to date was Prime Video’s Fallout season 1, which took all of the beloved elements from the games and weaved them into its own thrilling adventure. Fallout season 2 officially launches on December 17th, but early reviews have given it the rare achievement of a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, which is without a doubt an impressive feat.

Reviews Say Fallout Has Only Gotten Better With Season 2

Fallout season 2 currently has 33 reviews, and there are a few common threads between them. Most reviews agree that the season once again weaves in elements from the game while also telling its own satisfying story, with very human and relatable characters at the center of the post-apocalyptic chaos.

Two of those beloved characters are Lucy MacClean (Ella Purnell) and Cooper (Walton Goggins), who shine in every way, but especially when they are playing off of each other, insults and all. Another consistent highlight is that while the show obviously deals with heavy themes and at times brutal circumstances, it still provides an entertaining and enjoyable adventure.

There’s also a love of how the season adapts New Vegas overall in many reviews, and several reviewers also highlight how the show weaves in fun Easter Eggs that longtime franchise fans will adore. Some reviewers even think season 2 is better than season 1, which revived nearly universal praise as well, but even the ones who think season 1 is better still feel that season 2 doesn’t drop the ball. You can find the official description for Fallout season 2 below.

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Fallout season 2 will stream on December 17 on Prime Video. Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video now.

