An Unlikely Fallout Game Just Got a Huge Update

In a surprising release few saw coming, an unlikely Fallout game just received a massive update. Bethesda Softworks keeps its games going with updates for as long as possible, which is one of the reasons Fallout 76 continues to draw in players more than seven years after its release. There are other hotfixes and updates to various games in the developer’s catalog, but one in the Fallout franchise has been kept alive far longer than most. It was first released in 2015, and despite being over a decade old, it just got its most significant update yet.

On December 12, 2025, Fallout Shelter received years of content in one massive update for its Steam version. The PC version of Fallout Shelter has been available for free on Steam since 2017, and it hasn’t been updated nearly as much as its mobile counterpart. That version has received relatively consistent updates, while the Steam edition of the game seems to have been forgotten. It wasn’t unplayable or anything of the sort, but whenever the mobile game got an update, Steam’s Fallout Shelter was left to roam the Wasteland alone with no new characters or upgrades. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.

Fallout Shelter on Steam Is Bursting With New Content

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

The new update incorporates years of content previously available only on the mobile version of the game, and it’s a lot. The update also adds Fallout Shelter’s first Seasons, which are described as “Limited-time events engineered for maximum Overseer enjoyment.” The first is “Viva New Vegas,” which coincides with and is inspired by the second season of the Fallout TV show. It includes new dwellers, weapons, and armor featured in the show that are now unlockable in the game. It also includes experimental vaults, new rewards, outfits, and much more.

To all our new Overseers, and those who have been with us since the beginning, thank you for an incredible 10 years in #FalloutShelter! 🎉🥂



Here's just some of what you've accomplished so far. pic.twitter.com/u0fVgRF6vs — Fallout (@Fallout) October 23, 2025

In addition to “Viva New Vegas,” the update unlocks the “Fallout TV Series Season 1,” which includes the Power Struggle questline. This has eight sequential quests to complete and features characters from the television show. The new Vault Dwellers are Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, Ma June, The Snake Oil Salesman, and Snip Snip, who were introduced in the mobile version back in July 2024. This also comes with new vault themes, weapons, and outfits from the series, and there’s even a new pet: CX404 (the canine companion from the TV show).

Another bit of content added to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise is the Dark questline, which consists of six sequential quests filled with new enemies, dwellers, and more. This includes Ed the Ghoul and the Vault 76 Overseer. Fallout Shelter is a free game that’s filled with all kinds of in-app purchases, including unlocking all Season rewards for $9.99. Alternatively, you can pay $19.99 for premium content. You don’t have to pay for these upgrade packs to enjoy all of the new updates — they just make them instantly available, so it’s up to you if you want to go down that route.

