New HBO Thriller Series Premieres With Rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

✖

This week HBO debuted the first episode of its new drama-thriller, the limited series adaptation of Irma Vep, and critics are LOVING it. An adaptation of the 1996 feature film with writer/director Olivier Assayas returning to his own material, the series stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander in the lead role and as of this writing has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a "Certified Fresh" distinction. The critical consensus for the series reads: "Catnip for cinephiles and a welcome spotlight for the spellbinding Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep is a worthwhile expansion of writer-director Olivier Assayas' cinematic opus."

With 28 reviews submitted, all of them positive, the series is one of the few shows that have premiered this year to have a perfect score on the review aggregator. IndieWire rated the series an A-, writing: "If Irma Vep '96 is a quintessential Ship of Theseus... Vikander, through Mira, is an actress who can conjure a sea-ready vessel at will for whatever each new situation demands." RogerEbert.com called the series "A smart, twisting look behind-the-scenes, and a reminder that Olivier Assayas is one of the best alive today in the filmmaking business, and apparently TV too." Finally NPR proudly proclaims that the series is "Even better than the original."

For those unaware, HBO describes the series as follows: "Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as "Irma Vep" in a remake of the French silent film classic, "Les Vampires." Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. IRMA VEP reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life."

Starring opposite Vikander in the film are Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, Adria Arjona as Laurie, Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn, Byron Bowers as Herman, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou, Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux, Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie. The first episode premiered on HBO earlier this week with new episodes dropping every Monday and streaming on HBO Max soon after. Check out the trailer for the series below!