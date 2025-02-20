Marvel Stops Work on Three Disney+ TV Shows (Including One Fans Have Been Begging For)

Marvel has reportedly hit the pause button on three TV shows being developed for Disney+. Deadline reports Marvel Television has paused production on Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. There have been various rumors and reports regarding some of these shows, most notably Nova, and for some fans, this will be the first that they’ve heard about Strange Academy and Terror, Inc. Unfortunately, it appears that if you were excited about any of these three shows then you’ll have a longer wait ahead of you. Though sources state the projects could see the light of day, even though they haven’t been officially greenlit.

The decision to pause production on Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. comes from Marvel’s change in strategy for its streaming shows. Marvel previously handled television like it does big-budget movies: announcing a slate of upcoming features that fans would eventually get as time moved on. However, that process has since changed, with Marvel going the traditional route with TV by bringing in showrunners to help steer the ship.

Marvel’s head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, addressed the challenges that Marvel Studios has faced in recent years – and what the studio has learned from them.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Winderbaum said during the press junket for Echo. “We produced a lot of content very quickly, and we’re primarily a filmmaking company. So, you can see that our first round of shows have a very movie-like structure: they arc-out the characters by the end; they feel like a standalone limited series.”

He added, “Moving forward, our content is going to feel a lot more like television. It kind of drives toward the horizon; drives towards the future, and keeps people engaged for longer periods of time, in the more leaned-back setting of your living room. To set it apart, frankly, from the big, cinematic event experiences in the movie theater.”

Last year, Brad Winderbaum confirmed to ComicBook that a Nova project was in development at Disney+. “We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova,” Winderbaum told ComicBook.

“We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios,” Winderbaum said. “We’re more like a traditional studio now. We’re developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There’s always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day.”