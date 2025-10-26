We’ve Worked Out the 10 Supernatural Heroes For the MCU’s Perfect Midnight Sons Line-Up

Marvel Studios might have set up ten perfect supernatural heroes who could come together as a version of the Midnight Sons team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the Avengers have been absent from the MCU since 2019, Marvel Studios has been teasing a number of other superhero teams that could emerge in their place. The New Avengers formed in Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World hinted at the introduction of Sam Wilson’s Avengers team, but the likes of the Young Avengers, West Coast Avengers, Defenders, and more have also been teased.

Another team Marvel Studios has been actively hinting at is the Midnight Sons, a group of supernatural heroes and antiheroes who first formed in Marvel Comics back in 1992. This dark team dabbles in magic and the mystic arts, so there are several fantastic characters already in the MCU that we’d love to see form the Midnight Sons’ first line-up. This includes sorcerers, monsters, gods, and witches, so could comprise the most powerful, unpredictable, and varied superhero team ever seen in the MCU.

10) Marc Spector’s Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac suited up as Moon Knight in his eponymous 2022 series on Disney+, acting as the avatar of the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu. As Moon Knight, Marc Spector and his alters, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley, have remarkable abilities, including superior strength, speed, reflexes, weaponry, and a regenerative healing factor. His combat skills and harnessing of Khonshu’s incredible power makes Moon Knight a clear candidate to join the Midnight Sons, and he could be joined by his Taweret-powered ally and wife, May Calamawy’s Layla El-Faouly, the Scarlet Scarab. Neither of whom have been seen since Moon Knight.

9) Elsa Bloodstone

The estranged daughter of infamous monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone, Laura Donnelly’s stone-cold Elsa Bloodstone would be a great fit among the Midnight Sons. While she doesn’t have any innate superpowers, her fighting skills, alliance with enhanced individuals, and ownership of the Bloodstone make her a formidable MCU antihero. The Bloodstone makes Elsa virtually immortal, can emit blasts of energy, and can protect her against monsters, so would be a huge asset to the Midnight Sons. We haven’t seen Elsa Bloodstone since the Werewolf by Night Special Presentation, but now is the perfect time to bring her back.

8) Jack Russell’s Werewolf by Night

Alongside Elsa Bloodstone, the titular Jack Russell also made his debut in Werewolf by Night, portrayed by Gael García Bernal. Russell’s curse forces him to transform into a wolf-like creature during a full moon. He uses his gifts to help other monsters in need, and hunt those who pose a threat. As the Werewolf by Night, Russell has superhuman strength, animalistic reflexes and agility, enhanced senses, and a regenerative healing factor. It’s unclear where he would fit into the future of the MCU without him joining the Midnight Sons, but it would be great to see him return.

7) Man-Thing

During Werewolf by Night, Jack Russell fought other hunters to protect his captured friend, Man-Thing. Man-Thing’s backstory hasn’t been explored in the MCU, but making him a member of the Midnight Sons would create the perfect opportunity to uncover this mystery. Man-Thing was seemingly, at one point, trapped on Sakaar, but made his way back to Earth and became the subject of Verussa Bloodstone’s hunt. He was freed by Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, opening the door for him to return, and, as one of the MCU’s most mysterious and powerful new characters, we’d love to see him back in action.

6) Danny Rand’s Iron Fist

Netflix’s Defenders Saga was integrated into the MCU’s timeline in 2024, meaning its characters — including Finn Jones’ Danny Rand — are now a part of the wider franchise. Rand became the Immortal Iron Fist in his eponymous Netflix series, imbued with the power to harness his chi to make his fist immensely powerful. He is a highly-skilled martial artist and has an incredible drive to do good, so it would be great to see him return as a Midnight Son. Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter are returning in Daredevil: Born Again; Finn Jones deserves another chance as the Iron Fist, too.

5) Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata brought this iconic witch from Marvel Comics into the MCU for the first time in Agatha All Along. Jennifer Kale, initially powerless, was recruited by Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to walk the fictional Witches’ Road — and was as surprised as anyone when the Road actually appeared. During the Road’s final trial, Kale realized it was Agatha who took her powers, so was able to get them back. Jennifer Kale survived the Witches’ Road, so would be a great candidate to become a member of the Midnight Sons, perhaps even alongside some of her sorcerer cousins.

While unconfirmed in the MCU, Jennifer Kale is interestingly the cousin of Johnny Blaze in Marvel Comics. Blaze became the Ghost Rider after striking a deal with Mephisto, and, as Ghost Rider, he helped to found the original Midnight Sons team. It would be fantastic if Marvel Studios confirmed this familial connection between Jennifer Kale and the as-yet-unseen Ghost Rider in the MCU, perfectly setting up the Midnight Sons’ debut.

4) Wong

Jennifer Kale might not be the only magic-user recruited for the Midnight Sons, and, in fact, in the absence of Ghost Rider, the MCU’s Sorcerer Supreme might be the one to form the team. Benedict Wong’s Wong first appeared in Doctor Strange in 2016, and has since gone on to become the world’s premiere Master of the Mystic Arts. Wong already has connections to a wide range of heroes, antiheroes, and villains, so it would make sense for him to cherry-pick some to become the Midnight Sons, especially since he formed a version of the team in Marvel Comics.

3) Doctor Strange

Before Wong became the Sorcerer Supreme during the five-year-long Blip, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was vying for the role. Nevertheless, Strange is perhaps the most well-known and celebrated Master of the Mystic Arts on Earth, and his command over magic forces would make him a powerful and significant member of the Midnight Sons. He has experience of working in a team, and an intimate knowledge of supernatural forces, so would be a crucial member — and perhaps leader — of the team. Strange is currently off with yet another magic-user, so perhaps Charlize Theron’s Clea could also join the Midnight Sons.

2) Eric Brooks’ Blade

Mahershala Ali was announced to be cast as Eric Brooks’ Blade back in 2019, but he still hasn’t been seen in live-action in the MCU. Ali made a voice appearance in Eternals, and a version of the character operating as Moon Knight appeared in the animated Marvel Zombies series, but the production of the MCU’s Blade reboot has been tumultuous. We are desperate to see Mahershala Ali suit up as Blade in the MCU, and it would be incredible if this occurred for his recruitment into the Midnight Sons — a team he takes a central role on in Marvel Comics.

1) Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch

She might be dead for now, but there has been a huge amount of speculation about Wanda Maximoff’s return to the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is one of the most beloved, powerful, and complex characters in the MCU, having experienced huge trauma and been through many changes since her debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. After being corrupted by the Darkhold and rampaging across the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch sacrificed herself, but with the rest of her family reuniting in the upcoming VisionQuest series, we’d love to see her return.

If she does come back — which has recently been teased by Elizabeth Olsen herself — it would be fantastic to see her become a member of the Midnight Sons. The Scarlet Witch is perhaps the most powerful magic-user in the entire MCU, harnessing Chaos Magic to gift her not only the typical abilities of witches, but also allowing her to manipulate reality at will. As a Nexus Being, Wanda Maximoff would be a huge asset to the Midnight Sons, so we’re very hopeful she’ll return to seek redemption very soon.

