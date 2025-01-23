Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2025

With February on the horizon, most major streaming services are getting started on letting subscribers know what programming they have in store for the month ahead. On Thursday, Paramount+ joined the parade by sharing its “View From the Peak” newsletter for February 2025.

There’s quite a lot coming to Paramount+ next month, but the entire roster of new additions is anchored by the returns of a couple wildly popular TV shows. February will see new seasons of both 1923 and Yellowjackets hitting Paramount+, giving subscribers plenty to be excited about.

You can check out the full lineup of February Paramount+ additions below!

February 1st

A Mighty Heart

A Walk on the Moon

Adore

Along Came A Spider

American Gigolo

Attack the Block

Babel

Bebe’s Kids

Birthday Girl

Boys And Girls

Brokeback Mountain

Chocolate City

Cinema Paradiso

Come Away

Critical Condition

Dangerous Beauty

Doubt

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Geostorm

Hooking Up

I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell

In & Out

Into The Wild

Jersey Girl

Juice

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Like Water for Chocolate

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Marvin’s Room

Men, Women & Children

Menace II Society

Muriel’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Boss’s Daughter

O (Othello)

Old School

Pretty In Pink

Road to Perdition

Roman Holiday

Saturday Night Fever

Serendipity

Shakespeare in Love

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Suffragette

Terms of Endearment

The Babysitter

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Color Purple

The Evening Star

The Firm

The Hunt for Red October

The Love Guru

The Love Letter

The Mask

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Stepford Wives

The To Do List

The Wood

Transformers

Vampire in Brooklyn

What Lies Beneath

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

World War Z

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Ride

Desperate to raise money for his daughter’s cancer treatment, a retired bull rider teams up with his estranged son and resorts to robbery to secure payment before time runs out.

February 2nd

67th Annual Grammy Awards

February 3rd

Bull

The Nanny Diaries

February 4th

Burden of Guilt premiere

Based on the podcast of the same name, this shocking three-part documentary follows Tracyraquel Berns’ emotional journey to unravel the convoluted excuses that were given about her baby brother’s sudden death when she was just two years old.

February 5th

Bar Rescue (season 9)

The Patrick Star Show (season 2)

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T special

February 6th

Death Without Mercy premiere

From Syrian director Waad Al-Kateab, the documentary follows two Syrian families over ten days in the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Turkish-Syrian border in 2023.

February 7th

NCIS: Sydney (season 2 premiere)

February 12th

PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups

CMT Crossroads (seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20)

How Did They Fix That? (season 3)

MTV Unplugged (seasons 1-8, 10-13)

VH1 Storytellers (seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16)

Fanboys

Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere

Considered one of the most iconic installments of the MTV Unplugged series, 18x Grammy Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable hour-long performance of Eric Clapton Unplugged in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. In this all-new extended, remixed and remastered edition, this 90-minute special will feature exclusive content of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances with the crew just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.

February 14th

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere

The Emmy-nominated series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

February 16th

The Equalizer (season 5 winter premiere)

Tracker (season 2 winter premiere)

February 17th

On TV: A Black History Month Special

Halloween

Deadlock

February 23th

1923 season 2 premiere

A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana.

February 24th

Beyond the Gates (season 1)

Southpaw

February 26th

Survivor (season 48)

The Loud House (season 7)

February 27th

The Aviary

February 28th

Crossing Over