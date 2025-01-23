Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2025

With February on the horizon, most major streaming services are getting started on letting subscribers know what programming they have in store for the month ahead. On Thursday, Paramount+ joined the parade by sharing its “View From the Peak” newsletter for February 2025.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There’s quite a lot coming to Paramount+ next month, but the entire roster of new additions is anchored by the returns of a couple wildly popular TV shows. February will see new seasons of both 1923 and Yellowjackets hitting Paramount+, giving subscribers plenty to be excited about.
You can check out the full lineup of February Paramount+ additions below!
February 1st
A Mighty Heart
A Walk on the Moon
Adore
Along Came A Spider
American Gigolo
Attack the Block
Babel
Bebe’s Kids
Birthday Girl
Boys And Girls
Brokeback Mountain
Chocolate City
Cinema Paradiso
Come Away
Critical Condition
Dangerous Beauty
Doubt
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Geostorm
Hooking Up
I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell
In & Out
Into The Wild
Jersey Girl
Juice
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Like Water for Chocolate
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Marvin’s Room
Men, Women & Children
Menace II Society
Muriel’s Wedding
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Boss’s Daughter
O (Othello)
Old School
Pretty In Pink
Road to Perdition
Roman Holiday
Saturday Night Fever
Serendipity
Shakespeare in Love
Shall We Dance?
Shooter
Suffragette
Terms of Endearment
The Babysitter
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Color Purple
The Evening Star
The Firm
The Hunt for Red October
The Love Guru
The Love Letter
The Mask
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
The Stepford Wives
The To Do List
The Wood
Transformers
Vampire in Brooklyn
What Lies Beneath
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
World War Z
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Ride
Desperate to raise money for his daughter’s cancer treatment, a retired bull rider teams up with his estranged son and resorts to robbery to secure payment before time runs out.
February 2nd
67th Annual Grammy Awards
February 3rd
Bull
The Nanny Diaries
February 4th
Burden of Guilt premiere
Based on the podcast of the same name, this shocking three-part documentary follows Tracyraquel Berns’ emotional journey to unravel the convoluted excuses that were given about her baby brother’s sudden death when she was just two years old.
February 5th
Bar Rescue (season 9)
The Patrick Star Show (season 2)
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T special
February 6th
Death Without Mercy premiere
From Syrian director Waad Al-Kateab, the documentary follows two Syrian families over ten days in the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Turkish-Syrian border in 2023.
February 7th
NCIS: Sydney (season 2 premiere)
[RELATED: Every Movie and Show Hitting Netflix in February]
February 12th
PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups
CMT Crossroads (seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20)
How Did They Fix That? (season 3)
MTV Unplugged (seasons 1-8, 10-13)
VH1 Storytellers (seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16)
Fanboys
Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere
Considered one of the most iconic installments of the MTV Unplugged series, 18x Grammy Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable hour-long performance of Eric Clapton Unplugged in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. In this all-new extended, remixed and remastered edition, this 90-minute special will feature exclusive content of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances with the crew just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.
February 14th
Yellowjackets season 3 premiere
The Emmy-nominated series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
February 16th
The Equalizer (season 5 winter premiere)
Tracker (season 2 winter premiere)
February 17th
On TV: A Black History Month Special
Halloween
Deadlock
February 23th
1923 season 2 premiere
A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana.
February 24th
Beyond the Gates (season 1)
Southpaw
February 26th
Survivor (season 48)
The Loud House (season 7)
February 27th
The Aviary
February 28th
Crossing Over