New Series Moves From Paramount+ to BBC

Miramax's prestige TV remake of acclaimed filmmaker Robert Altmann's 1994 movie Prêt-à-Porter will now be developed for The BBC, rather than Paramount+, where it was previously homed. The project, which hails from writer Ava Pickett (The Great) is in early development, and Paramount has pulled out. There's no casting at this point, and it is not clear whether Paramount+ will still serve as a US distributor for the series.

Prêt-à-Porter, released in the U.S. as Ready to Wear, centered on the parallel and intertwined lives of a group of people at Paris Fashion Week. It starred Sophia Loren, Kim Basinger, Lauren Bacall, Julia Roberts, Tim Robbins, Forest Whitaker, Katarzyna Figura, Anouk Aimée, François Cluzet, Marcello Mastroianni and Tracey Ullman.

Deadline, who first announced the move to The BBC, compares the production to Industry, the show co-produced by BBC and HBO, and says that they are hoping to find a cast of up-and-comers, and that if the project advances to production, it is expected to be one of the biggest things going at the network.

Miramax, one of the most storied independent studios in Hollywood history, was originally founded by disgraced producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein. Eventually, the studio was purchased by Disney. In 2010, they sold it to Filmyard Holdings, and after changing hands a few times, it's not jointly owned by beIN Media Group and Paramount, with beIN owning 51% and Paramount 49%. The company's television unit seeks to adapt films from the Miramax Library for TV content, including recent projects like The Gentlemen and Chocolat.

Prêt-à-Porter was released during the December awards season push in 1994, and earned $46.8 million against an estimated $18 million budget.