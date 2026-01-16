New Star Trek TV Series Immediately Review-Bombed on IMDb & Rotten Tomatoes (& It Was Sadly Inevitable)

Star Trek just launched a new series, Starfleet Academy, on Paramount+ this week. The two-episode premiere has gotten its fair share of love from new and old fans alike, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is loving the show. As always, some have criticisms of Starfleet Academy and aren’t afraid to show it online.

Criticism is one thing, and it’s a fair thing, but Starfleet Academy is the latest release that is being targeted by a review-bombing campaign, and it’s a pretty ugly one.

As of writing this, Starfleet Academy holds an abysmal 35% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to its 85% critics’ score. Over on IMDb, the damage looks even worse, with the show having a user rating of 4.8/10 score, with 38.2% (or over one-thousand) of the nearly three-thousand reviews giving the show a score of “1”.

Review-bombing is nothing new in the fandom space, but this is one of the more aggressive campaigns that’s been seen in a minute. At this level, it’s impossible to tell the genuine criticism from the malicious review-bombs, but let’s take a look at one of the more “helpful” ones, according to users. “AntonisG-0” called Starfleet Academy “Another Kurtzman abomination” in his review:

What Are Reviews Saying About Starfleet Academy?

“Wow I was expecting this to be bad but not that bad to compete Discovery in how bad it is! Nothing to do with the Roddenberry values of where Star Trek comes from, this feels like a cheap american type high school series full of questionably intelligent teenagers (definitely lack of emotional intelligence)….but in space. If this was the same people, same setting but not with the TREK wrapping paper, no one would produce it!!! No significant plot, just teenagers with toned-down language to cope with the shallowness of characters and overall concept…with some sci-fi to cover it.”

ComicBook’s review was more level, stating that “If you like Kurtzman-era Star Trek, you’ll like it, but there’s enough here for the older heads if you persist and keep an open mind. None of this is contradictory to the will of Roddenberry or the protected ideal of Star Trek, after all. And the opportunity to see Starfleet crew members before they’re hammered into shape is an interesting enough one to carry things forward for Starfleet Academy.”

In the end, each viewer will have to make up their mind, but critics seem to agree: while it may not reach the same height, Starfleet Academy still is in line with what fans love about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a show that’s had an impressive run.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is streaming on Paramount+.