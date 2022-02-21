New Superman & Lois Character Posters Released

The CW has released new character posters for Superman & Lois. The new posters feature the series’ man cast, including Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Jonathan and Jordan Kent (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin) as well as John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) and more. You can check the posters out for yourself below.

This season thus far on Superman & Lois has seen each of the characters dealing with a series of challenges that are deeply personal. For Lois, that means not only a threat to her credibility as a journalist, but to her very family as her sister’s involvement with a cult and the dangerous cult leader Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) grows more complicated. For Clark, it’s issues dealing with his new military contact in the face of General Sam Lane’s retirement as well as the arrival of Bizarro and for Lana Lang and her family, Lana’s mayoral aspirations have led to new pressures and scrutiny as the race gets dirty. According to Emmanuelle Chriqui, Lana in particular is in for a “hell of a journey” this season.

“There so much that goes on,” Chriqui told PopCulture.com. “Now officially the Bizarro world has been introduced and it just gets crazy in the best way. In the best way. Half the time I’m calling Todd [Helbing], the creator, I’m like, ‘Wait, what? Really?’ Lana’s journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it’s really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that’s all I can say without giving it away. But just a lot, the next two episodes you’ll understand. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s what she was talking about.’”

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Girl…You’ll Be a Woman, Soon” will debut on February 22.

