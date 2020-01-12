Debris: NBC Orders Sci-Fi Pilot From Almost Human Creator

We’re still only a matter of weeks into the new year, but studios are already determining what programming they want to bring into the 2020 season. NBC has been no exception, giving straight-to-series orders to comedy projects involving Tina Fey, Ted Danson, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It looks like the Peacock network is potentially adding a new drama to those ranks, in the form of the sci-fi tale Debris. The project, which hails from Almost Human alum J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television, has officially been given a pilot order. Debris will be written and executive produced by Wyman, with Jason Hoffs (Edge of Tomorrow) also serving as executive producer.

Debris will follow two agents from two different continents — and two different mindsets — who must work together to investigate what happens when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind. The series is being described as “in the vein” of The X-Files and Men in Black.

The series marks Wyman’s return to television after serving as a showrunner Almost Human and Fringe, two fan-favorite series that impacted the sci-fi genre in wildly different ways.

“For me, on Fringe, I got to, in a lot of the research that I did and got to experience on a week-to-week basis, really definitely influenced the direction of this program and how it was conceived,” Wyman told GoPride in a 2013 interview. “When you start to get involved in what’s possible, what technology is out there, how is science dangerously out of control, what are we up against as the human race? It just really starts to make your mind expand with all these concepts that you sometimes worry about and sometimes go, wow, that’s really wild.”

“It definitely, that for me was a huge influence. It actually, looking at what’s to come, in my experience on Fringe, it definitely was the seed of [Almost Human],” Wyman continued. “I’ve always loved to talk about what-ifs and scenarios of look where we’re going. This is a perfect platform for these cautionary tales and what-if scenarios.”

