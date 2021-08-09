New Y: The Last Man Trailer Teases Major Comic Book Moments

✖

Just after the official trailer for the highly anticipated Y: The Last Man TV series was released, FX has debuted another hunk of footage for the comic adaptation. This new teaser trailer for the show seems like the one created for readers of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra comic though as it features several nods to major instances from the source material Among them is a brief moment of Ashley Romans as Agent 355 being asked who she is since she's not secret service, an allusion to her character being part of The Culper Ring (an espionage network started by George Washington), plus a tease of the fanatical "Amazons," and even Marrisville, Ohio, the town run by ex-convicts. See it all for yourself below!

A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. Y: The Last Man premieres September 13th, exclusively on FX on Hulu

The ensemble cast is lead by Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown alongside Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville.

All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

The journey to get Y: The Last Man adapted into something beyond the comic has been a mostly fruitless one for many years. From 2007 to 2014 saw various film versions in the works with director D. J. Caruso (Eagle Eye) reuniting with his Disturbia star Shia LaBeouf for one attempt. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was also attached at one point as well. In 2015 however FX announced they were developing a small-screen version of the project which would have its own trials and tribulations along the way including changing showrunner and changing lead actors. Production on the series was also shut down in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in October of last year.

