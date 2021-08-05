Y: The Last Man Series Gets First Trailer

✖

After a number of starts, stops, delays, and changes, the TV series adaptation of Y: The Last Man is finally just over the horizon, with FX on Hulu releasing the series' first full-length trailer. The original comic series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra is one of the more beloved titles of its generation, making fans immensely excited but also apprehensive about this take on the material, with fans surely hoping that the creative and casting changes over the years will all lead towards the series being the best version of the premise it can be. Check out the full trailer for Y: The Last Man above before it premieres on Monday, September 13th.

A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more.

Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Check out Y: The Last Man when it premieres on Monday, September 13th.

