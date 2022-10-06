How to Watch The Walking Dead Panel at New York Comic Con 2022

The Walking Dead cast and creators are bringing the AMC zombie drama to New York Comic Con for the last time. Fans can join TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and cast members on the main stage Saturday, October 8th at 5 p.m. ET for the hour-long panel discussing the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead. Keep reading to learn how fans not attending the in-person convention at the Javits Center in New York City (Oct. 6th-9th) can livestream the Walking Dead Season 11 panel or watch online at home.

The Walking Dead NYCC 2022 Panel Details



Moderated by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick, announced panel guests include Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Michael James Shaw (General Mercer), and Paola Lazaro (Princess).

According to the NYCC website, The Walking Dead panel will "celebrate the monumental journey of this beloved series and characters as we follow their arcs in the recently launched final eight episodes of this epic final season on AMC and AMC+. Plus, a look at what is to come for the upcoming final episodes."

How to Watch The Walking Dead NYCC Panel Online



This year, fans at home have two options to watch The Walking Dead NYCC panel online. The official ReedPop Popverse website will be livestreaming select panels for free on ThePopVerse.com, including The Walking Dead and other popular panels. (The site notes portions of certain panels, including screenings, trailers, and exclusive footage, may be blacked out for at-home attendees.)

Viewers unable to tune into the Walking Dead livestream at 5 p.m. ET can access a recorded video-on-demand version by becoming a paid Popverse member or by purchasing a NYCC 2022 digital ticket. (See the Popverse website for membership and digital tickets pricing.)

New York Comic Con 2022 Panels and Livestreams



Below is the list of panels that ThePopVerse.com will livestream in the Eastern Time Zone:

Thursday, October 6

12:00pm – 1:00pm Avatar: Braving the Elements Pod

12:30pm – 1:30pm Thursday Lunch with Trash Taste

1:30pm – 2:30pm Big City Greens

2:00pm – 3:00pm Ghosts

3:00pm – 4:00pm The Owl House

3:30pm – 5:00pm HBO Max's Velma

4:00pm – 4:45pm Super Mario Bros. film

4:30pm – 5:30pm Koala Man

5:30pm – 6:30pm HBO and BBC One's His Dark Materials

5:30pm – 6:30pm Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

5:30pm – 6:15pm The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

6:15pm – 7:00pm Solar Opposites

7:00pm – 8:00pm Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

7:30pm – 9:00pm Netflix Presents: The Midnight Club

7:30pm – 8:30pm Prime Video Presents: The Legend of Vox Machina

8:30pm – 10:30pm Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

Friday, October 7

10:30am – 11:30am Netflix Presents: The Midnight Club

11:00am – 12:00pm Dan Harmon Presents Krapopolis

11:00am – 12:00pm Prime Video Presents: Good Omens

12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Leigh Bardugo

12:30pm – 1:30pm American Born Chinese

12:45pm – 1:45pm Chainsaw Man Dub Cast Panel (does not include screening)

1:30pm – 2:30pm Marvel Comics' Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

2:00pm – 3:00pm The Mysterious Benedict Society

2:30pm – 3:30pm Chucky Season 2: Cast Conversation

3:00pm – 4:00pm VIZ Official Panel Featuring Ultraman

3:30pm – 5:30pm World Premiere – Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (does not include screening)

4:15pm – 6:15pm Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

4:30pm – 5:30pm Reginald The Vampire

6:00pm – 7:00pm Teen Wolf: The Movie & Wolf Pack

7:15pm – 9:15pm Violent Night (does not include screening)

8:00pm – 9:30pm Showtime's Let the Right One In

Saturday, October 8

11:00am – 12:00pm Prime Video Presents: The Peripheral

12:00pm – 1:00pm Titans of Fantasy In Conversation

12:30pm – 1:30pm Smallville cast reunion

1:30pm – 3:30pm Brandon Sanderson Q&A and Reading

2:00pm – 3:00pm A Conversation with The Darkling, The Crows, and Leigh Bardugo

2:15pm – 3:15pm BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (does not include screening)

3:30pm – 4:30pm Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (does not include screening)

4:00pm – 5:30pm Star Trek Universe

4:00pm – 5:00pm Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

5:00pm – 6:00pm The Walking Dead

5:30pm – 6:30pm Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

6:15pm – 7:15pm Ralph Macchio spotlight panel





6:15pm – 7pm Jamie Lee Curtis: Tribute to 45 years of Halloween and Laurie Strode, Moderated by Drew Barrymore

6:30pm – 7:30pm Back to the Future Reunion

6:45pm – 7:45pm Z2 Comics Presents Death For Hire: Creating a New Comic Crime Mythology with Ice-T, Coco, Arabian Prince & More

7:45pm – 8:45pm Netflix Presents: Wednesday

8:15pm – 10:15pm What happened to Steve Burns?

9:30pm – 11pm Cosplay Central Crown Championships

Sunday, October 9

10:30am – 11:30am Starz' Outlander

10:30am – 11:30am Women of Marvel

11:00am – 12:00pm The Muppets Mayhem

12:00pm – 1:00pm Humans and Bots Unite in Transformers: EarthSpark

12:15pm – 1:15pm Oscar Isaac Spotlight

12:30pm – 1:30pm An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim

1:30pm – 2:30pm L.A.V.A. Live!

2:00pm – 3:15pm The Winchesters Pilot (does not include screening)

2:00pm – 2:45pm SpongeBob Squarepants Presents The Tidal Zone

3:30pm – 5:00pm HBO Max and DC's Doom Patrol and Titans

4:00pm – 5:00pm Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story

