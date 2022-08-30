New York Comic Con to Feature Final Walking Dead Panel

The Walking Dead will take one last bite out of the Big Apple at New York Comic Con 2022. This year's in-person convention, which returns to the Javits Center from October 6-9, will feature cast members and creatives as they discuss the highly anticipated last episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama. The Walking Dead's NYCC panel will take place Saturday, October 8, on the Javits Center Main Stage, with a sneak peek of what's to come in the flagship show's final episodes (concluding with the series finale in November). Season 11 returns with the last eight episodes Sunday, October 2, on AMC and AMC+.

More information, including panelists, will be announced at a later date. Ticketing info is available on the NYCC website, which offers digital tickets for fans unable to attend the convention in person. Digital badges give virtual convention-goers access to live video panels streamed during the event for most major panel rooms, audio streams for smaller rooms, and VOD access to the recordings for 30 days after the event, according to the website.

AMC Networks will also commemorate the series finale with the live TWD Finale Event, which will take place on November 20 in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more information on what the network has promised will be an "epic live event" sending off the series after 11 seasons and 12 years on AMC.

The network describes the last episodes as follows: "On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton's (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.

"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 on AMC and with a two-episode same-night premiere on AMC+.

