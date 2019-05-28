Nickelodeon Star Comes Forward as Transgender

Actor Michael D. Cohen may be best known for his role as loveable genius Schwoz Schwartz on Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger and its spinoff series The Adventures of Kid Danger, but now the 43-year-old actor is making headlines not for his role on the popular series. Instead, Cohen is using his platform to speak his truth and open up about his transgender journey.

In a feature with Time, Cohen revealed that almost twenty years ago he transitioned from female to male.

“I was misgendered at birth,” Cohen said. “I identify as male, and I am proud that I have had a transgender experience — a transgender journey.”

The revelation is one that Cohen had already shared with his colleagues on the Henry Danger set and while he doesn’t use the word “transgender” to describe himself, he does see himself as part of the overall trans community and explained that he was opening up now after being so private for so long because of the political climate shift around transgender issues.

“This crazy backlash and oppression of rights is happening right in front of me,” Cohen said. “I can’t stay silent. The level of — let’s be polite — misunderstanding around trans issues is so profound and so destructive. When you disempower one population, you disempower everybody.”

Cohen, who transitioned in 2000, went on to explain that Nickelodeon has been supportive of his revelation and is hopeful that now that his truth is out his presence on Henry Danger will be one that sends a positive message to fans — even if he is prepared for backlash from those misunderstanding the difference between gender and sexuality.

“People don’t understand,” Cohen said. “They think this has to do with sexuality and it doesn’t. They think this has to do with pushing an agenda on kids and it doesn’t. What it does is send a message to kids that whoever they are, however they identify, that’s celebrated and valued and okay.”

“If I tell my truth that gives other people permission to tell theirs, too.”

In addition to Henry Danger, Cohen has played his character Schwoz on Game Shakers and The Adventures of Kid Danger and has appeared in roles on Modern Family, Powerless, and The Mindy Project as well as played the role of Stretch in the 2017 film Suburbicon.