Nickelodeon Bringing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invader Zim, and Power Rangers to Comic-Con

Nickelodeon will be out in full force at San Diego Comic-Con, with some help from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invader Zim, and the Power Rangers.

Nickelodeon will have all three and more at this years SDCC at both #4113. Fans can see experiences based around Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and get a first look at the Invader Zim original movie. The Double Dare reboot, new animated series The Loud Hose, and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel will also be at the booth for fans to check out.

Fans can also check out two panels, one for Rise and one for Invader Zim, and you can get all the details below.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Thursday, July 19, 1:45p.m. – 2:45p.m. (Room: 6A): Rise up! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with Nickelodeon‘s brand-new mutation of New York’s half-shell heroes with a panel that celebrates the latest incarnation of Turtles and reinvention of the world famous franchise. Joining the discussion is the new voice cast–Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter–along with the co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, and legendary voice director Rob Paulsen. The panel will feature never-before-seen clips from the upcoming series and be moderated by Keely Flaherty (BuzzFeed).

INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus!

Friday, July 20, 1:00p.m. – 2:00p.m. (Room: 6A): Fans will strap on their tuna-filled jetpack, prepare their bladders for imminent release, and start singing the doom song as their favorite Irken invader returns to San Diego with a panel that dives into Nickelodeon’s forthcoming new movie, INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus. Original series creator Jhonen Vasquez, art director Jenny Goldberg, and voice talent–Richard Horvitz (ZIM), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red) and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple)–will present behind-the-scenes art and exclusive brand-new footage. The panel will be moderated by Hector Navarro (Geek & Sundry, Nerdist).

You can check out a list of what else will be featured at the booth below.

– Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Experience: Attendees can step inside the Turtles’ secret lair under the streets of New York City for a gif opportunity.

– Double Dare Hamster Wheel: Fans can take photos with the iconic obstacle course challenge.

– The Loud House Photo Opp. Enter the Loud family’s living room, sit on the couch and take a group photo with Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters.

– Customized T-Shirt and Tote Station: Fans can purchase a t-shirt and tote from the retail shop and customize it on the spot with characters and art from their choice of seven fan-favorite Nick shows: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, Double Dare, INVADER ZIM, Hey Arnold! and Rugrats.



– Autograph Signings: Signing opportunities with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice talent and executive producers, SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Tom Kenny, INVADER ZIM voice talent and creator, and the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel cast.

– Costumed-Character Appearances: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel will make appearances at Nick’s booth at select times during the convention.

– Retail: Attendees can purchase Comic-Con exclusive figures and collectibles, the summer edition of the Nick Box, t-shirts, pins and more.

– Giveaways: Enter for a chance to win special prizes over the course of the convention.