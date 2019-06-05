Nickelodeon Announces Renewals for Four Shows

It’s a good news day for fans of Nickelodeon‘s preschool age programming — or, at least, their parents and/or caregivers. Four of the network’s top preschool shows — PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Abby Hatcher, and Butterbean’s Cafe have all been given new-season orders.

The renewals are part of Nickelodeon’s new content slate as well as its growing portfolio of programming aimed at preschool-aged viewers and according to the network, it’s already a strong one. Nickelodeon says that it airs nine of the top 10 preschool shows on television with PAW Patrol leading the pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PAW Patrol is picked up for season seven, Bubble Guppies is getting a fifth and both Abby Hatcher and Butterbean’s Cafe are both returning for second seasons.

For PAW Patrol‘s seventh season, the heroic pack of pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Tracker — embark on new adventures after getting new abilities when a super powered replicating villain, the Copycat, arrives in Adventure Bay. Then, the PAW Patrol travel to Dino Land where they meet new pup and dinosaur expert, Rex. With brand-new rugged Dino Rescue gear, heavy-duty vehicles and tools, the pups are ready for action-packed prehistoric rescue missions. PAW Patrol features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

For Bubble Guppies season five — consisting of 26 half-hour episodes — will introduce brand-new guppy Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal expert and fin-tastic friend to the guppies’ school class. Together, the guppies will dance, sing, play and learn valuable lessons as they embark on all-new underwater adventures. Set to a soundtrack of catchy, educational pop songs, Bubble Guppies features a curriculum that infuses the core elements of kindergarten readiness, including math, literacy, the arts, science and socio-emotional development.

Abby Hatcher‘s second season — consisting of 26 half-hour episodes and produced by Spin Master Entertainment — Abby and her best Fuzzly friend Bozzly lend a helping hand to some new Fuzzly pals as they explore their incredible hotel home, encounter a shuttle bus full of surprises and zoom off to new locations with Abby’s souped-up bike and Fuzzly-finding gear. Abby Hatcher features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting empathy, compassion and problem-solving skills.

Butterbean’s Cafe will have 20 half-hour episodes and continues to follow Butterbean, her fairy friends—Dazzle, Poppy, and Jasper—and her little sister Cricket, as they use teamwork to successfully run their neighborhood cafe and whip up healthy snacks and sweet treats for the citizens of Puddlebrook. Butterbean’s Café showcases creative cooking and features a curriculum with social-emotional lessons that highlight kindness and gratitude, and leadership skills.