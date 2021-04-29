Nickelodeon's The Barbarian and the Troll: Brendar Takes on an Unusual Challenge in Exclusive Clip

✖

Nickelodeon's live-action puppet show, The Barbarian and the Troll, continues to air new episodes, and ComicBook.com has been provided an exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode, "My Sharon-Ah," that features Brendar, voiced by Rick and Morty's Spencer Grammer, taking on the princess warrior Sharon in the challenge arena. It also shows just how unnatural Evan the troll, voiced and puppeted by Sid the Science Kid's Drew Massey, is as any kind of second in a match like this.

You can check out the clip from the new episode above, and you can also check out the official poster for The Barbarian and the Troll below:

"Evan doesn't want to be a troll, really," Grammer told ComicBook.com previously when asked about the show. "He doesn't want to work on a bridge. So he burns his bridge down and pursues a music career. And Brendar is on this quest to find her brother Kendar who has been taken by the demon Alvin. And on her quest she meets Evan at a tavern and he thinks she's really cool because she kicks some butt, and they become quest friends, and they meet a few more friends along the way. And there's so many fun, silly episodes. And a lot of really funny dad jokes, I like to call them, which are the ones that make me laugh super hard because I'm kind of a dork. I legitimately have had moments where I've been working on this show where I'm laughing so hard. So it's been a pleasure. Honestly."

As noted above, the upcoming The Barbarian and the Troll episode "My Sharon-Ah" is set to air tomorrow, April 30th. "Brendar faces off against a Royal Order rival, but the result casts doubt about her ability to complete her ultimate quest," the description of the new episode reads. The show was co-created and executive produced by Mike Mitchell and Drew Massey. It stars Grammer as the voice of Brendar and Massey as Evan the singing bridge troll. Additionally, Massey is joined by fellow puppeteers and voice talent Colleen Smith, Allan Trautman, Sarah Sarang Oh, Nicolette Santino, Peggy Etra, James Murray, and Jeny Cassady. The show also features the voices of comedian Gina Yashere and Phil LaMarr. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nickelodeon right here.

