Night Court Return In The Works At NBC With John Larroquette And Melissa Rauch

The original Night Court charmed fans for nine seasons, and now the series is headed back to television courtesy of Warner Bros. TV and NBC. According to Deadline NBC is developing a follow-up to the original series and it's bringing back John Larroquette as prosecutor Dan Fielding, a role he won an Emmy for during the show's original run. Larroquette will also produce, but the show also packs some big-name talent in the executive producer's chair, as Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch will executive produce alongside Winston Rauch via their After January production company and Dan Rubin, who is also writing the series.

As for the revival itself, it will focus on the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who fans will remember as the star of the original series. The beloved role was played by Harry Anderson, who passed away in 2018, and the new series will make his daughter Abby Stone the judge following in his footsteps and trying to make sense of the madness that is the late-night courtroom.

The official description of the show states that it will center on an unapologetic optimist (Abby Stone) who is the daughter of the late Harry Stone and follows in her father's footsteps, presiding over the night shift in a Manhattan arraignment court. She will try to bring some sense of order to the various personalities that enter her courtroom and those who work there, which includes former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

It's not known if Fielding will still be working as a prosecutor or if he is part of the show more as someone close to Abby, but as long as it has the same sense of humor as the original, we're excited to see what this new take on the sitcom has in store.

As of right now Rauch is only executive producing the series and is not starring, and the role of Abby Stone has not been cast yet, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more. The series is in development so no word on when the network is shooting to debut the series.

