Steve Martin And Martin Short Pay Tribute To Their Late Friend Norm Macdonald

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to pay tribute to Norm Macdonald. During a segment to promote Only Murders in the Building, the two comedians waxed nostalgic about their friend. The loss of the Saturday Night Live star recently shook social media. It was an entire day of people remembering his best bits and moments on film. But, when Fallon asked the two men what they remembered about him, they responded with surprising candor. In fact, Martin actually told a story about how their Hulu show pays direct tribute to Macdonald. It’s a strange moment of the streams of reality colliding, but that actually happens. Check out what he has to say about the comedian down below.

“There was no one funnier… brilliant Canadian,” he quipped. “In our show we do a tribute to comedians — I’m serious about this — and we name different comedians like Bob Newhart and people,” Martin said. “We do a tribute to Norm Macdonald and we use one of his lines. We say — and this is one of his lines — he said, ‘There’s only two categories of cliff diving. Grand champion and stuff on a rock.’”

Short would not be far behind with praise for the comedian as well. He highlighted the unique quality of McDonald’s delivery and how it couldn’t be duplicated.

“I really think that in comedy, particularly, the originals stand out the most and they stay with us long after they’re gone, and there was no one more original than Norm Macdonald,” the actor thought. “There was no one who did his style. There was no one who had his rhythms. He was remarkable and so kind and funny.”

Orville star Seth MacFarlane also recently remembered the comedian too. His post on Instagram was heartfelt. “To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald,” the Family Guy creator wrote. “You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.”

