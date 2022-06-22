Star Wars Boss Considering Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 if Fans "Really Want More"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's "Part VI" episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. May the fans be with you: Obi-Wan will return should Star Wars fans "want more" of Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master, says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. The six-part Star Wars series ended Wednesday with "Part VI," described by Disney+ as an "action-packed special event finale" instead of a conclusive series finale. Though conceived as a limited series, McGregor and his Star Wars prequels co-star Hayden Christensen, who reprised his Revenge of the Sith role as Darth Vader, have hopes they will return for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series," series director Deborah Chow told Entertainment Tonight. "It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren't thinking past that."

After six episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi ends with Darth Vader defeated a second time and the vengeful Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) renouncing the dark side after attacking a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). No longer cut off from the Force, Obi-Wan has found a new hope before reconnecting with his old Master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), as he watches over Luke from afar in his exile on Tatooine.

"I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one," Chow added.

While Kennedy agreed Lucasfilm "did set out to do [Obi-Wan] as a limited series," the Star Wars boss said fan demand could expand the series for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2. (According to Disney+, the May 27 two-part series premiere was the streamer's most-watched original series premiere globally.)

"But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us," Kennedy said. "And if we feel like, 'OK, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, all six episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.