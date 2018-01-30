7 Disney Characters That Need to Appear on ‘Once Upon a Time’

Over the course of its seven-year existence, Once Upon a Time has included a vast number of beloved Disney characters.

What began as Snow White and the Evil Queen turned into the additions of Mulan, Elsa, Merida, Ariel, Captain Hook and so many others. Recently, the series has brought on Tiana from Princess and the Frog, with Prince Naveen reportedly on the way later this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It may seem like Once Upon a Time has introduced many of the characters from Disney’s classic lineup, but the show hasn’t even scratched the surface. There are still a done of great movies to pull from!

With that in mind, we took a look back through all of the enchanted forests and magic castles of Disney, and came up with seven characters that need to make their way to Once Upon a Time right away.

Pocahontas

A ton of Once Upon a Time fans thought that Pocahontas was coming to the show after they saw a mysterious canoe on the chalkboard of Snow’s classroom. Sadly, the iconic character never arrived.

When you think about it, Once Upon a Time is the perfect series for a character like Pocahontas. She’s a powerful woman who follows her own river, letting her adventures unfold as she goes along.

Pocahontas also sticks up for those who can’t do it themselves. This kind of belief is exactly what made Emma such a popular character.

It’s shocking that Pocahontas hasn’t appeared on OUAT yet. Let’s hope that changes soon.

Hercules

Once Upon a Time has never been afraid to dive into the world of magic and mythology, so why not bring the world’s strongest hero on board?

Think about it, Hercules could bring such a fun dynamic to the series.

The son of Zeus is confident to a fault, but somehow still a super sweet guy. He takes on any challenge with a smile on his face, often times letting nothing stand in his way.

At the end of the day however, Hercules is the kind of man that Once Upon a Time fans have grown to love. When push comes to shove, he’s going to follow his heart over his head.

With Meg, Phil, Hades and more, there are also a ton of fun side characters that could potentially get introduced.

Princess Giselle

Who doesn’t love Enchanted??

While many of Disney’s princesses are of the animated variety, the company’s one live-action take is easily one of the best.

Giselle, played by Amy Adams, is a fairy-tale princess who finds herself lost in the modern world. What better fit could there be for Once Upon a Time?

Imagine Giselle suddenly popping up in a city like New York or Seattle, fully dressed in her fairy-tale attire. She would have no idea what to do and everyone in the city would think she was crazy. The main characters of OUAT would need to go find her, explaining exactly how this world works and what’s going on.

This would be a fun storyline for the show and would give room to introduce a brand new curse that would take over in the future.

Mowgli

Once Upon a Time has always done a great job of introducing young characters, allowing them to grow up throughout a story. Why not do the same thing with a beloved kid like Mowgli?

You’ve got this kid from The Jungle Book who’s literally been raised by wolves. There’s a good chance he doesn’t even know how to speak in any human language. The show could totally use that!

Adoption has always been a major theme for Once Upon a Time, so why not take that idea one step further? Let one of the characters adopt a young, savage Mowgli, teaching him the ways of the world as he adjusts to civilized life.

Christopher Robin

If there’s one person who knows how to travel back and forth between different dimensions with ease, it’s Christopher Robin.

Whenever Christopher was feeling low, he would bust out his picture book and travel deep into the heart of the Hundred Acre Wood, where he found no shortage of friends.

Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and a bunch of other characters all existed within this magical world, and Christopher took any chance he got to disappear into the book and spend time with his friends.

What if Christopher tried going to the Hundred Acre Wood as an adult, but ended up in the world of Once Upon a Time instead?

Miguel (Coco)

Coco is the latest hit from Disney/Pixar, and it could provide Once Upon a Time with a very unique opportunity.

If you recall, Coco focuses on a young boy named Miguel, who finds himself trapped in the Land of the Dead on Dia de Los Muertos. Once there, he meets many of his ancestors that have passed on before him.

What if that story was brought to OUAT?

Think about all of the characters that have died over the years. Now, if the story followed Miguel into the Land of the Dead, even for just one episode, it opens up the opportunity for those fallen characters to appear one more time.

Simba

Yeah, this one may sound a little strange, but there’s actually a way to make it work.

Once Upon a Time has spent seven years dealing with curses that do all sorts of things. If one of them were to transport a character from one world to another, why couldn’t it also give them a human form?

The Lion King musical has been a beloved production for years, dressing human actors like the animal characters. OUAT could take that idea one step further, and have the animals become humans when they arrive in Hyperion Heights. Simba would show up as an African Prince, on the run from his evil, murderous uncle.

If done right, this could easily be one of the best story arcs in the history of the series.

Whaddaya say, ABC? Let’s make it happen!